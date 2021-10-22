Section 3 Work Opportunity in Yonkers, NY

YONKERS, NY — October 22, 2020 — MDG Design + Construction is currently seeking construction Section 3 eligible applicants for a moderate rehabilitation project, Calcagno Homes Located in Yonkers, NY.

Section 3 eligible applicants are invited to submit a resume for the work in the following trades:

• Electrician Mechanic, Junior Foreman, & Helpers .

• Duct Installer & Refrigeration Piper.

• Plumb er

• Elevator Repair and Maintenance (union)

• Roof Laborer

• Masonry Laborer

• General Laborer

Work is to be performed in Westchester County under Davis Bacon Act (prevailing wage) requirements.

Section 3 residents are:

• Public housing residents or

• Persons who live in the area where a HUD-assisted project is located and who have a household income that falls below HUD’s income limits.

For more Section 3 information: https://www.hud.gov/section3

Eligible applicants must have an active Osha 30 card. If interested in applying, please send a resume with the position desired to:

Jeffrey Goritz; jgoritz@mdgny.com