Section 3 Work Opportunity in Yonkers, NY

YONKERS, NY — October 22, 2020 — MDG Design + Construction is currently seeking construction Section 3 eligible applicants for a moderate rehabilitation project, Calcagno Homes Located in Yonkers, NY.

Section 3 eligible applicants are invited to submit a resume for the work in the following trades:

Electrician Mechanic, Junior Foreman, & Helpers.
Duct Installer & Refrigeration Piper.
Plumber
Elevator Repair and Maintenance (union)
Roof Laborer
Masonry Laborer
General Laborer

Work is to be performed in Westchester County under Davis Bacon Act (prevailing wage) requirements.

Section 3 residents are:

Public housing residents or
Persons who live in the area where a HUD-assisted project is located and who have a        household income that falls below HUD’s income limits.

For more Section 3 information: https://www.hud.gov/section3

Eligible applicants must have an active Osha 30 card. If interested in applying, please send a resume with the position desired to:

Jeffrey Goritz; jgoritz@mdgny.com

