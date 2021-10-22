Section 3 Work Opportunity in Yonkers, NY

YONKERS, NY — October 22, 2020 — MDG Design + Construction is currently seeking construction Section 3 eligible applicants for a moderate rehabilitation project, Calcagno Homes Located in Yonkers, NY.
Section 3 eligible applicants are invited to submit a resume for the work in the following trades:
Work is to be performed in Westchester County under Davis Bacon Act (prevailing wage) requirements.
Section 3 residents are:
For more Section 3 information: https://www.hud.gov/section3
Eligible applicants must have an active Osha 30 card. If interested in applying, please send a resume with the position desired to:
Jeffrey Goritz; jgoritz@mdgny.com