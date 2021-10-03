FLOWER MOUND, TX — October 3, 2021 — President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and their ruthless gang of leftwing acolytes have refused to compromise one iota on their $3.5 Ttrillion, so-called “Infrastructure” bill. Evidently, they feel as if the 2020 election was a mandate, notwithstanding the fact that it resulted in a 50-50 tie in the Senate and only a very small majority in the House. Sadly, they have abandoned the Constitutional principle that supports the separation of powers. It should be obvious to them that half the country is opposed to their big government proposals. Yet, they behave like tyrants who will use force to get what they want, repudiating any input from the other side of the aisle.

About 150 million Americans, who have been left out of the equation, would also like to have some voice in the future of their country. If it weren’t for Democrat Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, we’d already be facing the end of the republic we know and love.

Senator Manchin, in a courageous Wall Street Journal opinion piece, wrote: “The nation faces an unprecedented array of challenges and will inevitably encounter additional crises in the future. Yet some in Congress have a strange belief there is an infinite supply of money to deal with any current or future crisis, and that spending trillions upon trillions will have no negative consequence for the future. I disagree.

“An overheating economy has imposed a costly “inflation tax” on every middle- and working-class American. At $28.7 trillion and growing, the nation’s debt has reached record levels. Over the past 18 months, we’ve spent more than $5 trillion responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Now Democratic congressional leaders propose to pass the largest single spending bill in history with no regard to rising inflation, crippling debt or the inevitability of future crises. Ignoring the fiscal consequences of our policy choices will create a disastrous future for the next generation of Americans.”

In typical hysterical fashion, radical leftist Rolling Stone Mag editor Jeff Goodell, remonstrating against the Senator, put it this way, “West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin just cooked the planet. I don’t mean that in a metaphorical sense. I mean that literally. Unless Manchin changes his negotiating position dramatically in the near future, he will be remembered as the man who, when the moment of decision came, chose to condemn virtually every living creature on Earth to a hellish future of suffering, hardship, and death.”

Such frenzied hyperbole is what we always get from those who will say or do anything to get their way. Goodell, in classic gutter talk style went on to say “Manchin is f***ing it all up!” In other words, if a US Senator has an opinion that differs from this trash-mouthed editor, he risks losing his membership in the leftwing cadre of America-haters.

Furthermore, the editor makes it clear that the monstrous bill has little to do with infrastructure, it is all about catering to the greedy gang of big government environmentalists who will spend us into bankruptcy in order to make us surrender to their cataclysmic prognostications. It doesn’t matter to them that they’ve been wrong numerous times with their disastrous “end of the world” threats. It doesn’t matter that they’ve changed their positions from “global cooling” to “global warming” in about a decade, ultimately coming up with the all-inclusive “climate change” mantra to cover all bases. It doesn’t matter that their prediction of Armageddon after a number of years persists in proving them wrong. They simply make another prediction and continue to hammer away at skeptics.

All of the above illustrates that we are in the middle of an epic battle for the future of the most prosperous and powerful country in the history of the world, against an enemy within, who wants to “fundamentally” change our country into an oligarchic utopia in which they reign supreme. This is a test of the American spirit! We either fight to continue our way of life, or we surrender to those who have been chipping away at our freedoms for more than a generation. Manchin has been more outspoken than his colleague, Sinema, but each one has a vote that can stop this imminent train wreck. We can only hope they stay strong for the country that so many have fought and died for.

# # #

Bob Weir is a veteran of 20 years with the New York Police Dept. (NYPD), ten of which were performed in plainclothes undercover assignments. Bob began a writing career about 16 years ago and had his first book published in 1999. He also became a syndicated columnist under the title “Weir Only Human.”