Telephone Users Are Reminded to Dial the Area Code on All Local Calls – Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Area Codes 914, 516, 845 or NOT Be Able to Connect

YONKERS, NY — October 24, 2921 —Telephone service serving some parts of Westchester County will need to dial the area code and local number when dialing to area codes 914, 516, and 845. White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor John Bailey was first to notify the public on Saturday, October 23, 20121.
Those people dialing those noted area codes will not reach the party they are calling without engaging the local area code first preceded by the number 1, followed by the area code, followed by the local number.

