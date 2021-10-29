YONKERS, NY — October 29, 2021 — The dismissal of Yonkers Housing and Buildings Commissioner Vincent Pici has become a responsive search for a qualified replacement. As the search begins, and there are prospects that are qualified to serve, a temporary musical chairs like solution is being engaged.

This is the scoop: DPW’s John Naughton will replace Sam Borelli as Deputy Department of Public Works Commissioner. Sam Borrelli, who is a licensed and qualified engineer will become Acting Yonkers Housing and Buildings Commissioner, a temporary position while the City of Yonkers seeks a permanent replacement. Once a qualified engineer with a resume of accomplishment is found, that person will become the Yonkers Housing and Buildings Commissioner thereby relegating Sam Borrelli to the permanent position of Deputy Commissioner of the Yonkers Housing and Buildings.

We have also learned that Building and Housing Deputy Commissioner David Barbutti has also been sacked.

It must be noted despite confirmation of Mr. Sam Borrelli, sometimes spelled incorrectly as Borelli, the New York State search site validating employees does not have and listing for Borrelli/Borelli at may be searched via the New York State Office of Verifications (Online Verifications) via the following hyperlink … http://www.op.nysed.gov/opsearches.htm