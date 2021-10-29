YONKERS, NY — October 29, 2021 — The dismissal of Yonkers Housing and Buildings Commissioner Vincent Pici has become a responsive search for a qualified replacement. As the search begins, and there are prospects that are qualified to serve, a temporary musical chairs like solution is being engaged.
This is the scoop: DPW’s John Naughton will replace Sam Borelli as Deputy Department of Public Works Commissioner. Sam Borrelli, who is a licensed and qualified engineer will become Acting Yonkers Housing and Buildings Commissioner, a temporary position while the City of Yonkers seeks a permanent replacement. Once a qualified engineer with a resume of accomplishment is found, that person will become the Yonkers Housing and Buildings Commissioner thereby relegating Sam Borrelli to the permanent position of Deputy Commissioner of the Yonkers Housing and Buildings.
We have also learned that Building and Housing Deputy Commissioner David Barbutti has also been sacked.
It must be noted despite confirmation of Mr. Sam Borrelli, sometimes spelled incorrectly as Borelli, the New York State search site validating employees does not have and listing for Borrelli/Borelli at may be searched via the New York State Office of Verifications (Online Verifications) via the following hyperlink … http://www.op.nysed.gov/opsearches.htm
Let me paint you a picture. Hon. Quinones wins a Supreme Court seat in the upcoming election (rightfully deserved). A vacancy is created in Yonkers City Court. Mike Spano in his almighty wisdom and power appoints a paralegal to this vacant judgeship.
Does that sound right?
That’s exactly what is happening with this appointment. You must be an attorney to be a judge. You must be a professional engineer to be the commissioner.
This city is truly sickening. But then again, the Spano’s lack any respect for licensed professionals since there isn’t one amongst them, all one hundred plus something of them.
Sammy has what it takes to fix the building department Lets give him a chance it can’t worse
This is not a matter of giving him a chance. It is a matter of rule and law. The same which can not be ignored by our current city government. If this shall come to pass there will be a state investigation.
He is not qualified – plain and simple
This is not a gray area. He is NOT A NYS LICENSED ENGINEER, period, which is a requirement for this position required by the Yonkers City Code. A previous poster already sent the link to the NYSED licensing site and his name cannot be found. You can find and verify the names of Mr. Pici, former commissioners Meyer and Schneider, and also that of former mayor Amicone as being licensed NYS engineers. Something is not right here. What will the administration say if challenged as to this lack of credentials? How can they possibly plead ignorance?? Or maybe just claim Borrelli is only serving as an interim commissioner so an engineering license is not an issue? That doesn’t wash, either. There is already someone in the Building Department, also lacking an Engineering degree, who has been acting as acting director, BUT WITH A LICENSED COMMISSIONER STILL EMPLOYED, who could have remained in that capacity in the interim. But no, they decide on Borrelli.
The above post is correct. There is vast difference between holding an accredited degree and being a licensed professional. Sam seems to have a habit of presenting himself as a licensed engineer. And it seems we have been here before with Mr. Borelli.
If I find it in writing I will most certainly file a compliant with the state board.
Borrelli will be in jail by the end of the month!
Hezi – Yonkers city charter reads as below and confirms that the commissioner MUST be a licensed professional engineer.
Yonkers City Charter
Article VIIIA – Section C8A1
A Department of Housing and Buildings in and for the City of Yonkers is hereby established. The head of the department shall be the Commissioner of Housing and Buildings, a position in the unclassified service, vested with authority, direction and control over the department, with power and authority to appoint and remove officers and employees therein. The Commissioner shall be a professional engineer and have the other qualifications and experience necessary to perform the duties of his or her office, and shall be appointed and serve at the pleasure of the Mayor with advice and consent of the City Council.
[Amended 11-4-2008 by L.L. No. 10-2008]
The city charter also specified that the deputy mayor must be a Yonkers resident but that was meaningless, right Sue Gerry.
The crap that goes on in Yonkers is truly beyond belief!
Drain the Yonkers Swamp of the Spano’s who let unqualified, non-licensed and their family & friends occupy positions where they are utterly under-qualified for, and possibly putting the City and residents at risk and/or legal liability.
Where is our IG?
All this is why Yonkers is on the decline, not the incline…which is in direct opposition to the fancy/false PR and media the Mayor pushes for developers.
Out with the Spano’s and F&Fs for a better Yonkers!
Sam Borrelli is just as much an engineer as Jeff Sayegh is a lawyer
How can the mayor hire this man after his history?
https://blog.timesunion.com/capitol/archives/179128/yonkers-ig-chides-deputy-dpw-commissioner-in-new-report/
I would like to see Brandon Neider as Commissioner of Buildings. He is the most qualified.
Lol!
Well Sam the Kankasore can be with his drug attic sons now as all housing plumbing and sewer work has been steered to the aforementioned drug attic sons all under other down and out contractors on their last leg business licenses.Kanky is like old man Biden and could fuck up a wet dream.
If Borelli is a licensed engineer – I’ll eat my hat.
But don’t take my word for it, you should verify it for yourself at NYS Office of the Professions
http://www.op.nysed.gov/opsearches.htm
Hezi, you state that Mr. Borrelli is a licensed engineer but I would fact check yourself about it. A simple search on the department of education website returns only two licensed engineers in New York with the last name same and neither is this man.
I also believe there is a provision within the city charter that the building commissioner must be a licensed architect or engineer.
Perhaps you can look into this?
The Yonkers Building and Housing Commissioner must hold an engineering degree. City Hall advise Borrelli has earned that degree. It is too late for me to check further today. I will attempt to get a clarification over whether Mr. Borelli is indeed qualified. I understand he holds the required accreditation. I hope to reaffirm that he is as noted accredited. If my assertion is proven correct or incorrect, I hope to get an answer on Monday or Tuesday. Kindly, Hezi
Ask your handler, you’ll get your answer within an hour.
I respectfully disagree. There is a major difference between having a bachelor of science in engineering and holding a professional engineering license. Mr. Borelli does not qualify.