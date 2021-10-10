Virtual Candidates Forum for Yonkers City Council President and Westchester County Legislator District 15 Sponsored by League of Women Voters Rivertowns – Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 7-8pm and 8-9pm Respectively

BRONXVILLE, NY and YONKERS, NY — October 9, 2021 — The League of Women Voters Announces that It Will Sponsor a Virtual Forum for Candidates for Westchester County Board Legislator 15th District and Yonkers City Council President.

The Forum, co-sponsored by the East Yonkers neighborhood associations will be conducted via a Zoom webinar on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. The County Board Legislator 15th District candidates will appear from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., and the City Council President candidates from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The public can register to view the Forum at https://bit.ly/Yonkers15thCF. A live Spanish translation will be available to attendees.

Attendees will not participate in the Forum but can submit questions in advance at the time of registration.

Questions can also be submitted to lwvr-cf@gmail.com. The deadline to submit questions is Monday, October 18, 2021, at 12:00 noon. Questions will be reviewed by a committee of League members and Yonkers/Bronxville residents who will submit them to the moderator of the Forum. Questions may be combined with others on a similar topic.

The candidates for Yonkers City Council President are Lakisha Collins-Bellamy (Dem, WF) and Ron Matten (Rep, CS). The candidates for County Legislator 15th District are Ruth Walter (Dem, WF) and James M. Nolan (Rep, Con).

The Forum will be available for subsequent viewing through Election Day, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, on YouTube. Viewers can access YouTube’s language interpretation service to hear the forum in Spanish and other languages. The link to view the Forum will be on the Rivertowns League of Women Voters website at www.lwv-rivertowns.org

####

Susan Maggiotto, League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns 914-478-3072 or lwvr-cf@gmail.com

####

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages the informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters does not support or oppose candidates or political parties. Membership is open to all persons 16 years and older and provides the opportunity to be active and involved in local, state and national issues