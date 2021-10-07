BEDFORD HILLS, NY — October 7, 2021 — Maybe I should clean our couch more often…I found over two dollars in change the other day, I rushed over to the matching chair, but had no luck, so after checking all the other pieces of furniture in our house, I wrote this week’s “Counting my nickels” edition of “News & Notes.”

The good folks at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill present “Motherland, featuring Eva Sita,” on October 9 at 8 p.m. The show will be a literal experience around discovering West African culture through the American lens. A storytelling show that will appeal to all senses, there will be sound effects, graphic designs and visuals displayed at all times on the surrounding screens, illustrating the story and providing background for the show. All proceeds to benefit Paramount Hudson Valley Arts and Arts 10566.

The Bedford Audubon Society Board of Directors have appointed Bill Cavers as their new executive director. Bedford Audubon is one of the oldest chapters in the nation and serves communities in northern Westchester and eastern Putnam counties. Good luck and congratulations Bill.

I have already picked out my extra-large stein for Oktoberfest in the Park on October 16, 2 to 7 p.m., join your community at the Lewisboro Town Park for a Fall celebration and it’s also a great way to donate to the playground!

Fun times are back, as the St. Patrick’s Carnival returns October 12 – 19 in Bedford village, rides, games and plenty of food…

The great gang at Muscoot Farm will be holding their popular Farmers Market every Sunday from through November 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. COVID-19 social distancing protocols will be in place and masks are required in accordance with New York State COVID-19 Guidelines. Admission is free.

A quick shout out to the team at O’Connor’s Public House in Mount Kisco, our new home for “The Clubhouse,” great food, fun and beverages. The sports radio show returns there October 13 and 20, see you there…

My wife who has a green thumb, me not so much, will enjoy the Lewisboro Garden Club’s program entitled “How to Use Native Plants in the Landscape,” at the library on October 7 at 7 p.m.

Live audiences are back, take a look…

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is proud to present one of the most successful musical theater composers of all-time taking audiences behind the scenes in “Masquerade.” This NY premiere features stories and songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s remarkable life and celebrated work runs October 8 – 24.

Coming up at the Ridgefield Playhouse on October 22, “Oh, What a Night,” Under the Streetlamp is a musical celebration of the American Radio Songbook, a flashback to a time when people would gather under a streetlamp to sing their favorite rock and roll songs, featuring the cast of the Tony Award winning show “Jersey Boys.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month a time to raise awareness about the importance of detecting breast cancer early. Make a difference, spread the word about mammograms, and encourage communities, organizations, families, and individuals to get involved.