Westchester County Executive George Latimer to Endorse 2021 Mt. Vernon Democratic City Committee Team and Vice-Versa

Mout Vernon Democratic Committee Chair and Westchester County Democratic Committee Chair Reginald LaFayette.

MOUNT VERNON, NY — October 5, 2021 — Mount Vernon Chairman LaFayette invited Mount Vernonites to attend Mount Vernon City Hall at 2pm today to the Democratic Party endorsement of elected and yet to be elected  candidates at the foot of City Hall located at One Roosevelt Square, Mount Vernon, New York 10550

 

Mount Vernonites can can join WestchesterCounty Executive George Latimer as he endorses the 2021 Mt. Vernon Democratic City Committee Team of Darren Morton for Comptroller, Danielle Browne, Cathlin Gleason and Edward Poteat for City Council, Tyrae Woodson-Samuels for County Legislator, LD-13 and David Tubiolo for County Legislator, LD-14. He will be joined by Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, County Clerk Tim Idoni, Assemblyman Gary Pretlow, among other elected officials.

The 2021 Mount Vernon Democratic team of Morton, Woodson-Samuels, Browne, Gleason and Poteat will also be endorsing County Executive George Latimer and County Clerk Tim Idoni.

