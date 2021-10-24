YLG (Yonkers Larkin Garage Inc.) Regular Board of Directors Meeting – Wednesday, October, 27, 2021 at 2pm Via Conference Call

YONKERS, NY — October 23, 2021 — Public Notice is presented regarding YLG (Yonkers Larkin Garage Inc.) Regular Board of Directors Meeting to be held on Wednesday, October, 27, 2021 at 2pm Via Conference Call

Members of the public may listen to the meeting by calling into:

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Meeting ID: 839 7587 3006

Passcode: 363527

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

# # #

SOURCE: Samantha Mara Young | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency