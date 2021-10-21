YONKERS, NY — October 21, 2021 — Complaints have accumulated and yet languished without remediation under Yonkers Department of Housing and Buildings Commissioner Vincent Pici , Jr., P.E. Mr. Pici, the former Commissioner of the Bronxville Building Department was hired by Yonkers in September 2018. The Yonkers Tribune reported he was hired by Yonkers years ago based on the reputation he had built in The Village of Bronxville. While the population of Bronxville is slightly below 7,000 people presently and the City of Yonkers has grown to 210,000, becoming the third largest city in New York State, it seems Commissioner Pice couldn’t keep up with the demand of the growing city. He promised to remedy the litany of growing complaints but evidently failed

Yonkers Tribune has learned that Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano confronted Commissioner Pici today with a litany of complaints that revealed Pici was not facilitating the needs demanded by the continuing buildout of the growing city. Rather than accepting his failures, he challenged Mayor Spano who would not accept a less than exemplary outcome of Pici’seffort. Pici took offense, and had the gall to challenge Mayor Spano’s assertions even though Mayor Spano raised issue after issue of his failing from a long list of complaints.

The amiable, amicable, patient, and tolerant Mike Spano had had enough of the personal challenge.

Mayor Spano fired Vincent Pici on the spot.

# # #