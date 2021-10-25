Yonkers Department of Public Works to Provide Sandbags for Residents in Low Lying Areas at the Recycling Center

Sandbags Available at the Yonkers Recycling Center until 9 PM Tonight

YONKERS, NY – October 25, 2021 – Due to expected heavy rainfall, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced that the City’s Department of Public Works (DPW) will provide sandbags at the Yonkers Recycling Center for residents who live in low lying areas. Residents can pick up sandbags today until 9PM tonight at the Yonkers Recycling Center, located at 735 Saw Mill River Road.

“Due to the high amounts of rainfall expected today, I have had asked our DPW to make sandbags available to residents,” said Mayor Spano. “As always, we pre-plan to make sure that our flood mitigation efforts are already being implemented by DPW crews in certain low-lying areas, but we also want to ensure our residents take the necessary steps in protecting their homes and property.”

Residents with questions or concerns about flood mitigation should contact the Mayor’s Help Line at (914) 377-HELP (4357).