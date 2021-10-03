Yonkers Police Department Investigate Tuckahoe Road Shooting

YONKERS, NY — October 3, 2021 — Yonkers Police Officers and Detectives are presently investigating a shooting incident that occurred last night at approximately 9:15 PM next to H. Boo Wilson Park located at 45 Tuckahoe Road: a 17-year-old Bronx resident suffered a single life-threatening gunshot wound through the neck; he was taken to a local area trauma center in grave condition. Preliminary investigation has yielded that the shooting may be related to an earlier dispute in the park between two groups of people; it is believed that the gunman fired at least two shots in the direction of the victim before fleeing the area. P olice are actively developing information to identify the perpetrator(s) and effect an arrest. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Yonkers Police Detectives at (914) 377-7724.
SOURCE: YPD Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulis | Communication Officer | Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller