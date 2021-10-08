Yonkers Resident Writes to NYS Board of Elections Questioning Why Yonkers Councilman Anthony Merante Has Not Filed Any Campaign Finance Disclosures for “The Friends of Anthony Merante” Since 2017

YONKERS, NY — October 8, 2021 — The Yonkers Tribune has today received the following letter dated October 5, 2021 “penned” by Teresa Cola of Yonkers who addressed the Yonkers Board of Elections regarding the lack of campaign financing with respect to the account of the “Friends of Anthony Merante” account.

The copy of the letter reads as follows …

Teresa Cola

25 Rose Hill Terrace

Yonkers, NY 10703

New York State Board of Elections

40 North Pearl Street, Suite 5

Albany, NY 12207

To Whom It May Concern:

My name is Teresa Cola, and I am a concerned resident of Yonkers. It has recently come to my attention and the attention of other Yonkers residents that the Republican candidate and current incumbent for the (Yonkers) 6th city council seat, Anthony Merante, has not filed any campaign finance disclosures for his campaign account, “Friends of Anthony Merante,” since 2017. This is a clear violation of the NY Election Law ELN § 14-126.

Myself and other Yonkers residents find it completely unacceptable that Mr. Merante, himself a CPA, has been so negligent in something that, we would think, should be something he specializes in and is no stranger to. We believe that he should fully disclose all of his campaign finances from 2017 onwards, when he first began to represent District 6 on the City Council. This is a grave matter for us residents of Yonkers, as this revelation leaves us with many questions: why has Mr. Merante not filed his campaign finance disclosures? Where is his money coming from? What does he not want us to see?

I write this letter in the hope that the New York State Board of Elections can look into this matter, as it is a major concern for myself and my neighbors. All of our elected officials should have their campaign finances be public knowledge, and no one should be able to get away with not filing their financial disclosures for a little more than four years now. It is clear to me that Mr. Merante’s failure to file his campaign finances properly is a crime, and is a violation of the law. He should answer for this violation, and appropriate penalties applied to him. We are all taxpayers in Yonkers, and we deserve to see what kind of money our city councilman is receiving.

Sincerely,

Teresa Cola

CC: New York State Attorney General

Westchester County District Attorney