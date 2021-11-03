3rd Yonkers Police Precinct Lobby to Close Effective November 15th; Public Access Available at 36 Radford Street

YONKERS, NY — November 10, 2021  Starting Monday, November 15th, 2021, the 3rd Precinct lobby area will be closed to the public due to scheduled renovations. During this time, the 3rd Precinct police desk will be available to the public at 36 Radford Street. The 3rd Precinct lobby is anticipated to reopen to the public in the Spring of 2022.

Community members in need of police assistance should call (914) 377-7900; emergencies dial 9-1-1.

The 3rd Precinct police desk may continue to be contacted at (914) 377-7427.

 

