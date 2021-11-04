YONKERS, NY — November 4, 2021 — 47 out of 47 Districts, that is 100 percent, that comprise Yonkers City Council District 6 have reported. The tabulations are as follows and noticed herein in alphabetical order …
DEM…………TIM HODGES 2,362 41%
CON………….TIM HODGES 371 7%
TIM HODGES…..Totals …… 2,733 48%
REP………… ANTHONY J MERANTE 2,860 50%
CSP…………..ANTHONY J MERANTE 112 2%
ANTHONY J MERANTE …..Totals…….2,972 52%
Total* votes counted 5,705 100%
NOTE: *Official Declaration expected by Friday because absentee ballots have yet to be tabulated.
Good for Merante, congratulations! After this race, now he knows the Mayor and others on the City Council were/are not on his side. So NOW hope he works exclusively for the people of Yonkers, no hidden agendas, backroom deals or fear of retribution!
Yep, Anthony has full authority to work on behalf of the people.
Wow. The spano’s get embarrassed yet again!