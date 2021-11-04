Anthony Merante Re-Elected to Yonkers City Council District 6
By Hezi Aris

eHezi Archives 3 Comments

Tim Hodges, Democrat candidate for Yonkers City Council District 6

Yonkers City Council Anthony Merante.

YONKERS, NY — November 4, 2021 — 47 out of 47 Districts, that is 100 percent, that comprise Yonkers City Council District 6 have reported. The tabulations are as follows and noticed herein in alphabetical order …

DEM…………TIM HODGES 2,362 41%
CON………….TIM HODGES     371   7%
TIM HODGES…..Totals …… 2,733 48%

REP………… ANTHONY J MERANTE 2,860 50%
CSP…………..ANTHONY J MERANTE 112 2%
ANTHONY J MERANTE …..Totals…….2,972 52%

Total* votes counted 5,705 100%

NOTE: *Official Declaration expected by Friday because absentee ballots have yet to be tabulated.

Comments 3

  1. Good for Merante, congratulations! After this race, now he knows the Mayor and others on the City Council were/are not on his side. So NOW hope he works exclusively for the people of Yonkers, no hidden agendas, backroom deals or fear of retribution!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.