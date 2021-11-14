PINEHURST, NC — November 14, 2021 — Every now and then, we get a car that just speaks to me. The 2021 Mazda CX30, 2.5 Turbo with Premium Plus Packaging, All Wheel Drive, in Soul Red Crystal Metallic (be still my heart), with Black and Brown interior, the Black being the black leather seats and the Brown being the brown trim. Leather is only found on the high end 2.5 Turbo with Premium Plus Package in AWD. The other models have cloth seats.

Not only did I love everything about this ‘little’ SUV, but it is one of the few we have driven where people actually said to me, “I love your car.” My response was, “Thank you. Me too.”

I refer to the Mazda MX 30 as ‘little’ as it falls into the ‘subcompact’ model of SUV’s as the Mazda contribution to small, sporty, and competitively priced, but a ‘roomy’ small ‘crossover’ SUV.

If you like dimensions, you fit four adults into the CX-30 without any stress, and while snug in the front, both driver and passenger have enough elbow room to be comfortable. In the back, the 36.3 inches of legroom is enough for adults on shorter journeys, and enough for young kids. Mazda bills the CX-30 as a five-seater, but the 4th person is going to be ‘jammed’, so avoid it. Headroom isn’t a problem with 38.1 inches in the front and 38.3 inches in the back. Will it fit everybody? No. But you know it a subcompact SUV/Crossover when you start.

I never hit my head getting into the vehicle, and I found there was decent leg room in the back seat as well. The driver’s seat was power adjustable with lumbar support too and excellent visibility all around.

About now is when I like to talk price, safety, and in the case of SUV’s, storage capability. I have held back on price although I wanted to lead with it because I wanted the readers to see just part of the great attributes of the 2021 Mazda CX-30 before I jumped on price.

There are seven models of the CX-30. Mazda starts with the base CX-30 2.5S at … wait for it … $22,050. Are you kidding me? At the other end of the spectrum is the 2.5 Turbo with Premium Plus Package AWD, which we drove, and it is $33,900. Talk about a great vehicle, and not really a small one, for under $35K. How can you beat that in today’s market? I think the CX-30 will fit a lot of peoples’ needs – and their pocket book.

Each model seemed to go up about $2K in price and added on features worth the extra money. When you get to the top of the line 2.5 Turbo with Premium Plus Package, you actually get a pretty inclusive list of features that, for the money, are exceptional –

• Power windows with one-touch up/down feature

• Power door locks – speed sensitive auto door locks

• Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry System

• Push Button Start

• Electronic parking brake

• 12-volt power outlet

• Front map lights and cargo area light

• Vinyl-covered sun visors with extensions

• Steering-wheel-mounted audio and cruise control switches

• Dual-zone automatic climate control system

• Rear air-conditioning vents

• Driver- and passenger-side illuminated covered visor vanity mirrors

• Frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink®

• Heated front seats

• Paddle shifters

• 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback

• Leather-trimmed sport seats

• Adjustable headrests in all seating positions

• Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear selector 8-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support and 2-position memory

• Heated front seats

• Heated steering wheel

• Bose® 12-speaker premium audio system with Centerpoint® 2 and AudioPilot®

• Bluetooth®13 hands-free phone and audio streaming capability

• 2 USB audio inputs

• Apple CarPlay™ integration5

• Android Auto™ integration5

• SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with 3-month trial subscription24

• SiriusXM® 3-year Traffic and Travel Link subscription25 includes current information for:

– Traffic

– Weather

– Sports scores

– Fuel prices

– Nearby parking or parking by destination

• 8.8-inch large center display

• Mobile 911 automatic emergency notification12

• HD Radio™

• Infotainment system voice command

• Multifunction Commander control

• Pandora® internet radio integration

• Radio Broadcast Data System program information

• SMS text message audio delivery and reply

• Mazda Connected Services4

• Mazda Navigation System

And that’s not the whole list by any stretch. Go to https://www.mazdausa.com/vehicles/2021-cx-30/compare-vehicle-specs-and-trims to learn more about all the options and models.

Okay, let’s talk safety for a minute. Start with this statement – “The 2020 Mazda CX-3, CX-5, Mazda6 and Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback have all been named a Top Safety Pick+, the IIHS’s highest safety award. Mazda CX-9 models built after December 2019 are also an IIHS Top Safety Pick+.”

i-ACTIVSENSE® Safety System is an active approach to safety, i-ACTIVSENSE® uses milliwave radars and cameras to keep you in tune with your surroundings, while keeping you focused on the road. You know these systems are constantly working to alert you to potential hazards, avert collisions, or reduce their severity if one is unavoidable. Active Safety Technology helps the driver prevent accidents by supporting his or her ability to predict and avoid hazards through visual and auditory alerts. Pre-Collision Safety Technology helps reduce the severity of a collision when one becomes unavoidable.

Passive Safety Technology helps protect occupants and reduce damage in the event of a collision. They include the rigid SKYACTIV®-Body with ring structure, seatbelt with pretensioner and load limiter, anti-intrusion brake pedal, SRS Airbag Systems2, and more.

I love safety, and I really love safety explained. I hope this helps you understand the importance that is being placed on safety by all the current car manufacturers, and that means Mazda.

Here are a few things I forgot to cover, or didn’t know where to slip them in. Gas Mileage – 25 city, 33 highway, for an average of 28 mpg standard across the board. For the AWD drive models like ours, the mileage was 24/31/26, which is still not shabby. The engine is a 186HP 2.5 Liter, Turbo, which I found very responsive and efficient in a car this size.

When I first got in the 2021 CX-30 and looked in the rear-view mirror, I could clearly see the head rest of the second row and the back window what appeared to be pretty close, so my first thoughts were “There won’t be much room in the back.” I was wrong as the picture here I hope shows you. Without putting the back seat down, there is 20 cu.ft. of storage behind the seat. It is all you need for groceries and for weekend luggage, plus if it’s just Laurie and me, there is room in the back seat for coolers, snacks, and anything we need to reach easily.

Okay, here’s my conclusion. For $34K, this is a great car, which, based on Mazda’s reputation, probably has a long-life expectancy. Our garage needs to be bigger as this one definitely has a place in the Wiles’ household if possible.

