PELHAM, NY — November 1, 2021 — Can you feel it? That urge to fling open the wardrobe door and yank out a party dress, slick on some eyeliner and run out the door into the night. The pandemic has certainly taught us to add face mask and hand sanitizer to our checklist of “keys, credit cards, lipstick; however, evidence of the autumn/winter 2021 collections, it hasn’t dampened fashion’s enthusiasm for heading “Out.” As Raf Simons, creative director of Prada, tells us: “…a feeling we all have about wanting to be in the world again.” To be sure.

And as Saint Laurent, one of fashion’s most revered designers once said: “Chanel freed women, and I empowered them.” Power continues to emanate from this legendary house, offering a modern vocabulary of dressing that is confident, worldly, and sexually liberated. A perfect illustration: a racy and playful black jumpsuit – cut out in all the right places – yet retaining a somewhat demure mien. Fun!

Jason Wu displayed his New England upbringing as a reference, mainly because he’s spent so much time in Connecticut in lockdown. There was a loose Americana palette of red, cream, and navy yet incorporating a subtle luxe with artful details like contrast top-stitching and chunky gold jewelry. He’s noticed that women are increasingly drawn to items they can mix and match, whether they’re dressing for Zoom or a rare dinner with friends. Fixin’ to get ready for the holidays, down the runway came a gay, swingy tomato red frock, so easy in its lines that you want to say, “I’ll take it, Now!”

Unapologetic glamour is almost controversial in the current climate. “It feels radical” said Bruno Sialelli of Lanvin. “Going into a fabulous hotel and dressing up and having a party with friends was something so normal not long ago. Now you feel challenged by it.” Stepping up to that challenge, Sialelli’s purely party look in navy beads clearly highlighting the dress’s soft silhouette.

“Restorative!” John Galliano at Maison Margiela declaimed. “The idea of giving something a new life…kick-starting a new consciousness.” Autumn Leaves….yellow, copper, orange! Yes!

Wafting along came a sublime representation of Fall in a subtle, very sophisticated mode. Going out on the town – this is the dress!

Dennis Basso has been in the business for more than 38 years and the man has a strong sense of showmanship. Outerwear is a big category for this brand and a black, patterned leather long jacket over forest green glove leather culottes displayed Basso’s craftsmanship and artistic skills admirably.

Pieces made of sumptuous materials and elaborately embellished – this season with floral motifs, golden lace, and layers of beaded fringe. Naeem Khan gives us all that and more this Fall. Intoxicating decadence was the name of the game in Khan’s evening slip of Kelly green shimmer, ending in, what else? –fringe of course!

The designer Naeem Khan said it best: “They (people) want to look fabulous because dressing like this makes you happy and it gives a certain feeling to life.” Couldn’t have said it better myself!

Barbara Barton Sloane, is a well respected publicist, the Bronxville Tribune/Greenburgh Tribune/Mount Vernon Tribune/Ossining Tribune/Westchester Tribune/Yonkers Tribune/Yorktown Tribune Contributing/Fashion/Restaurant Reviewer and Travel Editor. She is constantly globe-hopping to share her unique experiences, from the exotic to the sublime, with our readers. She keeps us informed, as well, on the capricious and engaging fashion and beauty scene, gastronomic cuisine, while eloquently giving notice to various establishments throughout Westchester County and neighboring communities