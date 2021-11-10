Adventures With Charlie Series Celebrates Inclusion and Diversity

Prologue: When children who have disabilities see others like themselves depicted in literature, they feel valued, included, and most of all recognized. The Adventures with Charlie book series from Charles Schoen, the Executive Director of The Adaptive Learning Center in Atlanta, features a young boy who is not like everyone else. Charlie’s stories — which include going to school, participating in a half-marathon, playing baseball and more — contain empowering messages for children with disabilities and their families, and would make valuable additions to preschool and early-grade libraries.

ATLANTA, GA — November 10, 2021 — Charlie is not like everyone else. But that hasn’t stopped him from going to school, playing baseball or even completing a half-marathon!

The Adventures with Charlie book series from Charles Schoen shares the inspirational tales of a young boy who is disabled, but this is what makes him special — even magical — and he makes friends everywhere he goes.

Parents and children can follow Charlie as he learns and grows through new experiences. In the first book of the series, Charlie Goes to School, readers get to explore a day of school from Charlie’s perspective, as he travels on the wind of his wheelchair, meets his friends, gathers knowledge and arrives back home flying through the air. In Charlie Goes to Tommy’s Barber Shop and Charlie Goes to Waffle House, children can learn from the ways in which Charlie interacts and makes friends in his community. Charlie Plays Baseball shares the motivational story of a baseball league that caters to children with special needs and physical challenges. And Charlie and the Half-Marathon will have readers cheering as Charlie and his father team-up for this exciting new adventure.

“Children need to have stories that illustrate the idea that ‘being different from typical peers’ can have some special rewards,” says Schoen.

The Adventures with Charlie series emphasizes what children CAN do in the face of physical or developmental challenges, and along the way, points out that when communities embrace and lift up all children, everyone wins.

About the Author

Charles Schoen is the Executive Director of The Adaptive Learning Center, a preschool inclusion program in Atlanta, Georgia. He has three children. His oldest child, Charlie, is the inspiration for his books.

To learn more, consider visiting www.adventureswcharlie.com.