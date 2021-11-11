CBS’s Holiday Movie “A Christmas Proposal” Stars Yonkers Native Adam Rodriguez

YONKERS, NY — November 11, 2021 — Adam Michael Rodriguez is an American actor, screenwriter and director. He became known for his role as Eric Delko on CSI: Miami and his portrayed as Task Force Agent Luke Alvez in Criminal Minds. People are certain to recognize Adam Rodriguez for his role as Eric Delko on CSI: Miami and for his portrayal as Task Force Agent Luke Alvez in Criminal Minds.

About “A Christmas Proposal”

A down-on-her-luck chef Maria Winters (Jessica Camacho) who dreams of starting her own line of food trucks agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a hotshot Seattle attorney Julian Diaz (Adam Rodriguez) visiting his family for Christmas to help him prove he’s the ideal candidate to take over the family firm, but their business arrangement is complicated by the magic of the season as real sparks begin to fly.

Source: Jordan Lane Kowalski | Publicist | CBS Entertainment