“Census 2020: Spotlighting Change in the Rivertowns-Yonker to Croton”
By Rivertowns LWV President Susan Maggiotto

Tribune Community, History, Westchester County, NY Leave a Comment

To the Editor:

RIVERTOWNS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — November 14, 2021 — “Census 2020: Spotlighting Change in the Rivertowns – Yonkers to Croton” was the subject of a Zoom presentation sponsored by the Rivertowns League of Women Voters on Oct. 27, 2021. Westchester County Planning Commissioner Norma Drummond did an excellent job highlighting the changes in the demographics of all the Rivertowns and throughout the county.

People can see and hear all the details in the video of the program on the LWV Rivertowns YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/N1-5nX-T400′ .
Susan Maggiotto
President
Rivertowns League of Women Voters

