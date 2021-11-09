Charles E. Gorton High School Alumni Association to Dedicate the Never Forget Garden – Wednesday, November 10, 2021 @ 10am

YONKERS, NY —- November 9, 2021 – Charles E. Gorton High School Alumni Association have embarked on a project to honor all Gorton High School men and women who served in the military. They will dedicate the Never Forget Garden while simultaneously the Alumni Association will commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with its Never Forget Garden program. The Alumni Association assert that Gorton is the only school in the United States to do so.

This garden is a living tribute to the past and the present and honors Gorton High School students serving in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. A stone marker honoring the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be permanently displayed in the garden, which was donated by the Azzaro family of Yonkers, whose son Richard served as a Tomb Guard during the 1960’s.

The Never Forget Garden will be managed and cared for by Gorton High School’s freshman class and the school’s Center for Learning students.

Rev. Steve Lopez, President, Yonkers Board of Education

Dr. Edwin M. Quezada, Superintendent of Schools

William Shaggura, Principal, Gorton High Schoo

WHERE: Charles E. Gorton High School, 100 Shonnard Place, Yonkers, NY 10703

WHEN: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 @ 10am

SOURCE: On behalf of  Jerilynne Fierstein | Yonkers Board of Education | Public Information Officer

