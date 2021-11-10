City of Yonkers to Honor Veterans Day With Annual Ceremony

YONKERS, NY — November 10, 2021 — Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and the Department of Veterans Services will join local veterans in recognition of the Yonkers’ Annual Veterans Day Ceremony Thursday, November 11, 2 at 11:00 AM at Veterans Memorial Plaza at 40 South Broadway in Yonkers.
Live coverage of the City’s Annual Veterans Day Ceremony also will be available on the Mayor’s Facebook page, @MayorMikeSpano, at 11AM.
SOURCE: Christina Gilmartin | Communications Director | Office of the Mayor
At the end of August 2020 Mayor Spano & other local officials disrespected the Veteran’s of Yonkers with several irresponsible statements while they were part of the painting of the BLM mural which is directly in front of the Yonkers Veteran’s Memorial-since then the Veteran’s of Yonkers for the most part refuse to participate in any Veterans services conducted by the COY. Mayor Spano appointed a new Director of Veterans Services and in the presser announcing that appointment it stated that the new director was a Vietnam veteran which was totally false-the new director when confronted about his service in Vietnam admitted that he never set foot or served in Vietnam-furthermore no Yonkers veteran can ever recall seeing the new director at any Yonkers veteran service going as far back as fifteen years.
Yet the expletive deleted mayor keeps getting elected