City of Yonkers to Honor Veterans Day With Annual Ceremony

YONKERS, NY — November 10, 2021 — Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and the Department of Veterans Services will join local veterans in recognition of the Yonkers’ Annual Veterans Day Ceremony Thursday, November 11, 2 at 11:00 AM at Veterans Memorial Plaza at 40 South Broadway in Yonkers.

Live coverage of the City’s Annual Veterans Day Ceremony also will be available on the Mayor’s Facebook page, @MayorMikeSpano, at 11AM.

# # #

SOURCE: Christina Gilmartin | Communications Director | Office of the Mayor