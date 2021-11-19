Congressman Lee Zeldin Statement On Lt. Gov. Benjamin Associate Indicted on Campaign Finance Fraud

Calls on Hochul to Break Her Silence on the Scandals Around Her

Lee Michael Zeldin is an American attorney, member of Congress, and officer in the United States Army Reserve. A Republican / Conservative, he has represented New York’s 1st congressional district in the United States House of Representatives since 2015.

NEW YORK, NY — November 19, 2021 — Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), who has been named the presumptive nominee for Governor of New York by both the New York Republican and Conservative Parties, issued the following statement after Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin’s associate was indicted for Campaign Finance Fraud:

“Let’s see what complicit Kathy has to say about this one. Everything she hooks herself onto in Albany is scandal scarred and she just smiles through it all with either total silence or useless, minimal commentary. Let’s face it…it’s her most prized personal political calculation for success in this rise to the Governor’s mansion.”

