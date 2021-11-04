Election Results: Councilman Anthony Merante Says, “We’re Looking Good But Results Are Not Final.”

YONKERS, NY — November 3, 2021 — Yonkers City Councilman (6th District) Anthony Merante said, “As of today, we are 217-223 ahead which includes early voting. There are 207 absentee ballots in and 174 which have not been returned. There is also a question about ED 11-09 that would add 50 more to our column. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by no later than 11/02 and be received by BOE by 11/09. There is a one-week examination period of signature cards by candidates and the final opening and counting will take place on Tuesday, November 16th . At that time the results will then be final. Statistically we are looking good and are confident of victory.”
After 2 straight elections of barely squeaking by political novices in a Republican stronghold, Merante will somehow still say that he has the support of his district. Well, 50.01% of them anyway.
He is going to win by a handful of votes just like 4 years ago…
Hodges having the Conserative line in this crucial race should have been a game changer. However, coming out publicly with endorsements from characters such as Nader Sayegh may have backfired on him. We will see with the re count and the next several weeks. Traditional values in this district also helped the councilman who had only one major line.(lets hope we can hold on here and then take back city hall.)
I really hope Anthony Merante makes it to the finish line. Good Ole Nader, ATG and others did everything to take him out. I don’t live in the district, but had my sister vote for the incumbent. ( Goes to show how crucial votes are in squeaker elections.) Watch for absentee voter fraud with these characters.)