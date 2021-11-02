Full-Spectrum CBD Capsules vs. Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies? Which Should I Choose?

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — November 2, 2021 — When CBD was first introduced, if you didn’t like its taste, your only option was to take it in capsule form. These days, CBD comes in many forms. And one of the favorites is CBD gummies.

If you’ve chosen full spectrum CBD, then both capsules and gummies are made with CBD extracted from the hemp plant, which, by law, contains no more than 0.3 percent of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound that causes the “high” feeling provided by marijuana. However, that 0.3 percent is enough to help increase the effectiveness of the CBD. This is called the “entourage effect,” which means that while CBD is effective on its own, it is more effective when more than 100 other cannabinoids accompany it in hemp extract. This is one of the benefits of full-spectrum over broad-spectrum or CBD isolate — only full-spectrum contains all these cannabinoids, including THC.

But now that you’ve decided on full-spectrum CBD, you must make the personal decision between the different ways you can take it. If you don’t like the taste or feel of CBD oil in your mouth, you have two good options to get around that: Full spectrum CBD capsules or full-spectrum CBD gummies. Let’s take a look at them both.

Full-spectrum CBD Capsules

CBD capsules have no taste, and you don’t chew them. Instead, you swallow them with a glass of water as you do with other capsules or pill supplements. Each capsule contains a few carefully dosed drops of CBD oil. These are precisely like fish oil capsules or liquid soft gels you’d find in the supplement aisle.

Most capsules are made with full-spectrum CBD extract and a carrier oil, like MCT coconut oil, encapsulated in a gelatin capsule. The carrier oil can be absorbed quickly into the body. However, gelatin is made from animal products, so capsules are neither vegetarian nor vegan.

Swallowing full-spectrum CBD oil in a capsule or otherwise is one of the slowest delivery methods because the CBD must pass through the stomach and liver before entering your bloodstream. As a result, it could take you up to an hour to feel any effects of CBD, which could last anywhere from 4 to 6 hours.

One of the benefits of CBD capsules is that they allow for precise dosing. The precision can help you maintain a routine for taking CBD, and consistency is essential for achieving the most effective results.

One drawback of CBD capsules is that the dosage cannot be altered in small amounts. Since they are liquid-filled soft gels, they cannot be halved or reduced to a smaller dose.

Full-spectrum CBD gummies

Everyone loves gummy bears, gummy worms, gumdrops… The familiarity of the gummy form makes the idea of CBD gummies very appealing. It also makes them an excellent choice for many people who are trying CBD for the first time. They are bite-sized, candy-like, flavored snacks. Full-spectrum gummies with CBD and THC are a fun and convenient way to get your daily dose of CBD.

CBD gummies absorb into your bloodstream as fast as your digestive system works. That means that the absorption rate depends on things like your metabolism and your weight. It could take as much as an hour to feel the effects of the CBD.

When comparing CBD gummies, one thing to keep in mind is that some brands add unhealthy artificial ingredients and preservatives. Some companies also use gelatin in their gummies, which means those gummies would be neither vegan nor vegetarian. Instead, look for companies that offer gummies with USDA Organic approval— then you know that the ingredients are trusted and have been reviewed.

Gummies can be halved to reduce their dosage. However, it is not recommended that you split the gummy any further than half because it’s hard to be sure that all the cannabinoids appear in quarters or less.

The decision between full-spectrum CBD capsules and gummies is primarily a personal one. But, whatever you choose, the first best choice you made was to go with full-spectrum CBD rather than broad-spectrum or CBD isolate. This is because Full-spectrum offers CBD and all the more than 100 cannabinoids, including THC, terpenes, flavonoids, etc., which all work together in the “entourage effect” to bring balance and comfort to your mood, your sleep schedule, and your physical health.