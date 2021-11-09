YONKERS, NY — November 9, 2021 — Seventy years ago, on the nights of November 9 and 10, 1938, rampaging mobs throughout Germany, Austria and Sudetenland freely attacked Jews in the street, in their homes and at their places of work and worship in a carefully orchestrated outbreak of government sponsored violence. At least 96 Jews were killed and hundreds more injured, hundreds of synagogues were burned, almost 7,500 Jewish businesses were destroyed, cemeteries and schools were vandalized, and 30,000 Jews were arrested and sent to concentration camps — many of them never to return alive to their loved ones.

Many historians consider that as the real beginning of the Holocaust, the first step in the planned extermination of the Jewish people leading to the eventual deaths of six million victims of the Nazi program of genocide.

For that reason it is certainly proper to commemorate this harbinger of horror, the infamous dates that mark the onset of the spiral of unimaginable hatred unleashed among a supposedly civilized people.

What is unfathomable to me, though, is the name by which this commemoration continues to be known.

This November Jewish communities throughout the world will again gather to recall Kristallnacht — and will unwittingly allow themselves, in some measure, to verbally embrace the very heresy that abetted the Holocaust.

Kristallnacht is German for “the night of crystal.” And yet 83 years after the horrible events of 1938 should have given us by now sufficient perspective to expose the lie of a horrible

WMD — Word of Mass Deception — that epitomizes the key to the most powerful

methodology for murder perfected by the Nazis.

How, after all, were the Nazis able to commit their crimes under the veneer of civilized respectability? Upon analysis, the answer is obvious. They glorified the principle of murder by euphemism.

SPECIAL TREATMENT

In the language of the Nazi perpetrators: Sonderbehandlung (“special treatment”) was the way to describe gasing victims. Euthanasie was the “polite” way to speak of the mass murder of retarded or physically handicapped patients. Arbeit Macht Frei (Work Makes You Free) were the words that greeted new arrivals at the entrance to the death camp of Auschwitz. When the Nazis launched their plan to annihilate the remaining Jews in Poland in the fall of 1943, they called it “Erntefest,” or Harvest Festival. And perhaps most cynical of all was the use of the term, “Endloesung der Judenfrage” — in English “The Final Solution” — to express the concept for which civilized language as yet had no term. (The word ‘genocide’ was introduced in 1944 by Raphael Lemkin, who had escaped from German-occupied Poland to the US.)

Euphemisms, as Quentin Crisp so brilliantly put it, are “unpleasant truths wearing diplomatic cologne.” On the simplest level the name Kristallnacht suggests that the only terrible thing that happened was breakage of a tremendous amount of glass that would have to be replaced — a financial loss caused by wasteful vandalism that the government subsequently dealt with by taxing the Jewish community to pay for the damages inflicted upon them.

Kristallnacht was the German euphemism for a time of sanctioned killing. The word takes into account only the loss of kristall, and is one reason why its continued usage is so appalling.

But there was more to it than that. Dr. Walter H. Pehle, a historian specializing in modern Germany, has already pointed out that Kristallnacht’s original intent was cynically propagandizing the violence into something metaphorically holding “sparkle and gleam” for Germany.

Almost by way of confirmation, in googling the English for “crystal night” I was startled to find among the many references that related to the night of Nazi terror, the inclusion of the following ad: “For an extra-inviting glow, consider using Sylvania’s new C7 light bulbs in your electric candles. The multi-faceted crystal lights provide a warm, sparkly glow.”

Crystal night. It is that very connection that played no small role in Goebbel’s choice of

descriptive for a moment that the German Minister of Propaganda wanted to immortalize as a sparkling and glowing portend of a future rid of its “Jewish parasites.”

We must proclaim that we commemorate not broken windows but shattered lives.

Why then would we choose to identify the night of initial mass murders with a word that not only ignores everything other than broken glass, but in fact glorifies its results as gifts of crystal clear light to the distorted truths of Nazi ideology?

* To remember Kristallnacht properly we must first renounce its German-given name.

* We must proclaim that we commemorate not broken windows but shattered lives.

* We must pledge never again to allow evil to enter our lives disguised as the good and the noble.

* We must declare that no euphemisms will ever again be permitted to cloak the

horrors they intend to conceal.

MAP: Synagogues Destroyed During Kristallnacht

Dots represent cities where synagogues were destroyed. Because of map scale, not all cities affected by Kristallnacht can be shown or labeled. As you can see from this map, Kristallnacht devastated Jewish communities throughout the German Reich. Even Jewish communities in the recently annexed regions of Austria and the Sudetenland and the free city of Danzig were attacked. WHAT DOES THIS WIDE SCOPE OF DESTRUCTION SUGGEST ABOUT HOW KRISTALLNACHT WAS ACCOMPLISHED? The high level of consistency of action and the broad geographic scope of the violence suggests that Kristallnacht was centrally planned and coordinated with relatively uniform instructions. WHAT EFFECT WOULD THE MASS DESTRUCTION OF SYNAGOGUES, STORES, AND BUSINESSES HAVE ON THE JEWS OF GERMANY? Synagogues occupy a central place in Jewish religious and communal life. Their destruction heralded the disintegration of German Jewish spiritual and communal support. The destruction of stores and businesses eliminated one of the mainstays of personal income and security. Without any means of livelihood, many German Jews descended into poverty. A number of families were forced to move in with relatives in crowded apartments and homes. Tens of thousands attempted to flee Germany. THE VIOLENCE OF KRISTALLNACHT WAS NATIONWIDE. WHAT DID THIS MEAN FOR JEWS IN GERMANY? Because the violence was nationwide, there was little hope of finding support or refuge elsewhere in Germany. The violence and expropriation of wealth encouraged many Jews in Germany to seek refuge in other countries.