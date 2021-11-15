YONKERS, NY — November 15, 2021 — The Hon. Thomas Quiñones. Supreme Court Justice (Elect) 9th Judicial District – New York (Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess and Orange Counties) is presently serving on the Yonkers City Court of Westchester County in the Ninth Judicial District of New York. With Quiñones moving up the ladder, Mayor Mike Spano will need to appoint a replacement to the Yonkers City Court.

Those seemingly in contention, listed in alphabetical order, are as follows:

Karen Beltran

Alexander Besesi

Thomas Daly

Mark Fang

Alan Gray

Jerry F. Kebrdle II

Dusan Lakic

Brendan McGrath

Sharron Matthie

Ada Medina

Steve Rubbeo

Nick Sperenza