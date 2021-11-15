YONKERS, NY — November 15, 2021 — The Hon. Thomas Quiñones. Supreme Court Justice (Elect) 9th Judicial District – New York (Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess and Orange Counties) is presently serving on the Yonkers City Court of Westchester County in the Ninth Judicial District of New York. With Quiñones moving up the ladder, Mayor Mike Spano will need to appoint a replacement to the Yonkers City Court.
Those seemingly in contention, listed in alphabetical order, are as follows:
Karen Beltran
Alexander Besesi
Thomas Daly
Mark Fang
Alan Gray
Jerry F. Kebrdle II
Dusan Lakic
Brendan McGrath
Sharron Matthie
Ada Medina
Steve Rubbeo
Nick Sperenza
How come Vinny Spano isn’t on this list? I mean, I know he doesn’t have a law degree or anything but since when do qualifications matter for any jobs Mike Spano wants to fill?
What are the distinguishing experience and credentials for each of the potential nominees? Hope there is some transparency into nomination process.
The voters didn’t want McGrath and Daly as judges
The voters didn’t want Beltran as Mayor.
Someone should be a friend and tell Lesnick to quietly go away.
Khader will not take a handout.
Burrows ! Keep your eyes on this one.
A simple google search reveals that Karen Beltran has yet to pay her mortgage and is still in bankruptcy court (Gustavia Home v Beltran). It must be nice not having to pay your mortgage for years and stay in the bank’s home. You can’t say that she doesn’t know how to use the courts to her advantage but does that make her qualified to be jurist especially in city court where the judges handle landlord tenant matters? I can see it now “Free rent for everyone!”
You forgot Gordon Burrows, Chuck Lustnick, and Mike Khader
Sometimes its good to have a lapse in memory!
If khader thought losing the election was bad , stay tuned..
Gordon Burrows , they are looking for a judge not a” coke” machine
There are some great candidates !
Is the party backing the same candidate the Mayor is appointing ?
I do not yet know. Kindly, Hezi