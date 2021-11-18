Mount Vernon Tribune and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris, NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers), and Richard Thomas, Former Mount Vernon Mayor on Westchester On the Level – Friday, August 19, 2021, from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/12026790

MOUNT VERNON, NY, and YONKERS, NY — November 18, 2021 — The broadcast Friday, November 19th broadcasts opens to Mount Vernon Tribune/Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris speaking about hyperlocal concerns. From 10-10:30am.

NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers) speaks to the press conference he engaged in this Friday morning. From 10:30-11am.

Richard Thomas, former Mount Vernon Mayor speaks to a panoply of issues and concerns. From 11am-12Noon.