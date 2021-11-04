Municipal Operations and Public Safety Committee Meeting – November 9, 2021 @ 6pm Inbox

Tribune Community, Economic Development, Governance, History, Housing, Law, Legal Notice Archive, Legal Notices, Legislation, New York State, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

YONKERS, NY — November 4, 2021 — Please be advised that a Municipal Operations and Public Safety Committee Meeting has been scheduled ‎for Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:00pm.  The meeting will occur at City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 4th Floor.

OFFICE OF MINORITY LEADER MIKE BREEN, 5TH DISTRICT

Municipal Operations & Public Safety Committee

November 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM

Agenda Items:

  1. Local Law – Amending Section C8A-1 of Article VIIIA of the Charter of the City of Yonkers in relation to the Commissioner of Housing and Buildings.
  2. Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee.

# # #

11.9.21 Muni Ops Agenda.pdf

# # # # #

SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers – City Hall 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701  | Office: (914)377-6020|Fax: (914)377-6029