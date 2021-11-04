Municipal Operations and Public Safety Committee Meeting – November 9, 2021 @ 6pm Inbox

YONKERS, NY — November 4, 2021 — Please be advised that a Municipal Operations and Public Safety Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:00pm. The meeting will occur at City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 4th Floor.
OFFICE OF MINORITY LEADER MIKE BREEN, 5TH DISTRICT
Municipal Operations & Public Safety Committee
November 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM
Agenda Items:
- Local Law – Amending Section C8A-1 of Article VIIIA of the Charter of the City of Yonkers in relation to the Commissioner of Housing and Buildings.
- Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee.
