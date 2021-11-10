YONKERS, NY — November 10, 2021 — New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office today released a humongous number of transcripts and commensurate evident collected during her 5-months long investigation into alleged sexual misconduct allegations agains former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The documents have been divulged and are accessible on the New York State Attorney General website.New York State Attorney General website
A Democrat can kill thousands with the approval of the voters but grab a boob and you’re out the door. Hopefully fellow mass murderer NJ Governor Phil Murphy has surreptitiously grabbed a boob attached to a biological woman AKA “ Birthing Person”with buyers remorse!