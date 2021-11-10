NY State Attorney General Letitia James Releases transcripts and Evidence With respect to the Sexual Harassment Probe of Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Letitia James is the 67th Attorney General of New York.

New York State Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Archival photo.

YONKERS, NY —  November 10, 2021 — New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office today released a humongous number of transcripts and commensurate evident collected during her 5-months long investigation into alleged sexual misconduct allegations agains former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The documents have been divulged and are accessible on the New York State Attorney General website.New York State Attorney General website

