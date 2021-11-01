Political Scoop: NYS Senator Shelley Mayer To Announce Her Candidacy for NYS Attorney General Hezi Aris

YONKERS, NY — November 1, 2021 — NYS Senator Shelley Mayer, a Democratic member representing the 37th Senate District, will announce her candidacy for New York State Attorney General after tomorrow’s general election. The announcement is slated for November 3rd.
Step 1 to mike spano seeking a 4th term by city council vote even if it isn’t the will of the people
Love Shelley, but don’t you need a background in law enforcement as DA, prosecutor to go for AG.
Author
Sen. Mayer earned her B.A. at the University of California, in Los Angeles; her J.D. at the University at Buffalo Law School.Prior to her election to public office, Mayer was a Senior Counsel at the National State Attorney General Program at Columbia University, where she focused on health care and labor law rights. From 2007 until early 2011, Shelley worked as Chief Counsel to the New York State Senate Conference in Albany. Her political career began thereafter. Kindly, Hezi
She will be a great Attorney General. Good luck.
On to victory.Good news for New York.