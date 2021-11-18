Presumptive Republican/Conservative Gubernatorial Candidate Congressman Lee Zeldin Statement Opposing “Good Cause Eviction” Proposal

SHIRLEY, NY —November 18, 2021 — Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), who has been named the presumptive nominee for Governor of New York by both the New York Republican and Conservative Parties, issued the following statement opposing “Good Cause Eviction” proposal:

“The next act of the far-left controlling Albany is a push for statewide rent control. They must be stopped. This proposal must be stopped. As Governor, I would never sign off on this bill making its way through the New York State Legislature. ‘Good Cause Eviction’, just another name for universal rent control, disincentivizes investment in housing and hurts businesses, communities and the very renters who need help. The government should not be adding more red tape that reduces housing choices for all New Yorkers.”

