PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA Public Hearings – 104 Ashburton Ave., and Hudson View Building #4 LLC (Lionsgate 2) – Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at IDA Office 470 Nepperhan Ave., Suite 200, Yonkers NY

YONKERS, NY — November 12, 2021 —  Public Notice

 CITY of YONKERS,

 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Will be held on:

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

For the following:

104 ASHBURTON HOLDING CORP. (40 Runyon Ave) at 3:00 p.m.

HUDSON VIEW BUILDING #4 LLC (Lionsgate 2) at 3:30 p.m.

 

Hearings will be held at:

Yonkers IDA Office

Conference Room – 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200

Yonkers, New York 10701

For assistance please contact 1-914-509-8651

 

Please visit: www.yonkersida.com for notices

Link to Notices:

104 Ashburton Holding Corp.

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/YIDA-Greyston-Bakery-Notice-of-Public-Hearing-November-17-2021-3_00PM-4859-1791-6416-1.pdf

 

Hudson View Building #4 LLC

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/YIDA-Hudson-View-Building-.pdf

SOURCE: Fiona Rodriguez | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200, Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 1-914-509-8651 | Fax: 1-914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com