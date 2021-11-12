PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA Public Hearings – 104 Ashburton Ave., and Hudson View Building #4 LLC (Lionsgate 2) – Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at IDA Office 470 Nepperhan Ave., Suite 200, Yonkers NY

YONKERS, NY — November 12, 2021 — Public Notice
CITY of YONKERS,
INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Will be held on:
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
For the following:
104 ASHBURTON HOLDING CORP. (40 Runyon Ave) at 3:00 p.m.
HUDSON VIEW BUILDING #4 LLC (Lionsgate 2) at 3:30 p.m.
Hearings will be held at:
Yonkers IDA Office
Conference Room – 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200
Yonkers, New York 10701
For assistance please contact 1-914-509-8651
Please visit: www.yonkersida.com for notices
Link to Notices:
104 Ashburton Holding Corp.
https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/YIDA-Greyston-Bakery-Notice-of-Public-Hearing-November-17-2021-3_00PM-4859-1791-6416-1.pdf
Hudson View Building #4 LLC
https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/YIDA-Hudson-View-Building-.pdf
# # #
SOURCE: Fiona Rodriguez | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200, Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 1-914-509-8651 | Fax: 1-914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com