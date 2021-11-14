YONKERS, NY — November 14, 2021 — Political insiders with knowledge have informed the Yonkers Tribune that Rob Astorino will focus his political attention and effort by redirecting his campaign focus for New York State Comptroller against incumbent Thomas DiNapoli. Astorino’s revised political focus for NYS Comptroller is seemingly a more plausible undertaking than his languishing effort against the overwhelming Republican / Conservative support Lee Zelden has gained from both political parties.
Rob Astorino to Relaunch His Political Focus for New York State Comptroller
By Hezi Aris
Why don’t all these politicos get jobs in the”real” world. They all wallow in the swamp until another pickin’s show up. They are everywhere. We need term limits and also we need those in an office already to step down if they are seeking higher positions. Example James and Mayer, just off the top of my head.
You should also not be allowed to fail downwards either example Latimer.