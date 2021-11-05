The Yonkers Political Revelation Hezitorial

YONKERS, NY — November 5, 2021 — Voters throughout the nation experienced an unexpected epiphany. The promises eschewed from all sides of the political divide have been evidently judged by the electorate to be vacuous. Americans have been living the deceit espoused in one degree or another from both sides of the political aisle. Rather than serving the public interest with investment in infrastructure, thereby resuscitating the national degradation of roads, bridges, rail, focus has been replaced by veering toward promises that have languished for years. An unexpected epiphany has captured voters’ understanding of the milieu espoused to them by failed, albeit self-serving interests of those we elected to office, and to a great extent to the voters’ detriment.

Voters, more engaged and aware than ever before, have been permitted to dwell on their circumstances and the failed response of government(s) by the ferocity and virulence of Covid-19.

Still the issues remain unabated. Tellings of remedy that are maligned and deceitfully expressed, have evaporated due to repetitive elected officials’ pronouncements that satisfy the hopeful, yet do not satiate those in need of results. The political ploy to deceive while not halted, has lost its momentum. It may not have informed every community to the same degree, but the individual responsibility to be engaged in recognizing feigned platitudes from those that are credible and sincere has been timidly revealed. Rather than waning over time, this writer purports that reality, devoid of exaggeration and falsehoods, with not retreat, instead, understanding and knowing will captivate minds. It will not wane, instead, it will be sustained. Learning and knowing will bring us to a higher plateau of understanding; thereby demanding resolution as opposed to platitudes.

The empty, feel good pronouncements proposed by the so-called “progressive” wing of the Democratic Party have languished in “feel-good” rhetoric that does not employ, feed, educate, or grow a nation embellished with the monetary capacity to meet the challenges of foreign adversaries, climate change, assault and death by disease, among many other issues.

Joe Biden’s failed capacity to meet the challenges in his first 10 months in office has revealed the emptiness of promises that have borne no fruit. His withdrawal from Afghanistan was botched up as needlessly as it was an embarrassment in execution. The adversarial assaults that began under the Trump Administration, continue unabated today from the other side of the political aisle, the Democrats.

Upon reflection, the electorate recognized the camouflaged and ineffective deceit of promises expressed but not delivered.

Enough was enough. Voters would not wallow in opinion. Instead they chose to cast their vote. Those that campaigned credibly gained voter support, while others retreated after primary elections brought them prominence. That devious ploy won some “wins”. Change came about to some degree or another. The trajectory has changed. Public interest has been found too often juxtaposed to the interests of those seeking public office. The secret is now exposed. Some will have crossed the Rubicon while others are uncertain and unenlightened. As public interests rise above political interests, more and more people will recognize the value of being served when their personal interests are served.

People cannot be defined by one singularity. Often there are two, perhaps even three compelling definitions of each of us. Often forgotten is the fact that every society is a little bit “country”, and a little bit “rock and roll”. Some outliers are even “classical”. So, how and why does this relate to society and communities today?

The “Founding Fathers” emulated human behavior patterns by drafting The United States Constitution in which advancement on all political fronts was defined by incrementalism. In a sense, a little bit for you and for me in ever evolving stages.

As in all things, timing is everything! So what transpired in Yonkers.

The Lakisha Collins-Bellamy (Democrat) vs. (Republican) Ron Matten contest for Yonkers City Council President was understood to be a battle for prominence, that is Democrat vs. Republican. The Democrat was endorsed by Mayor Mike Spano, she was after all appointed to the Municipal Housing Authority by him. She was extremely well funded though those about her, allegedly with knowledge, suggest she was not well funded. After winning the Democratic Primary contest against incumbent Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader, she retreated from the political landscape believing Mayor Spano’s support would carry the day, and it did. She is the Yonkers City Council President designee.

Ron Matten was poorly funded, and did not gain support from the Republican Party. It was as if he was the sacrificial lamb to be slaughtered by the self-serving Republican Party whose allegiance was to Mayor Mike Spano rather than the candidate they initially endorsed to represent the Yonkers Republican Party.

Despite Matten’s capacity, as defined by his experience as School Facilities Director in Greenwich, Connecticut, Executive Director of Facilities Management and Capital at City University of New York, and New York College Associate Vice President for Facilities and Capital Planning came to naught. The political decree was extolled, as City Hall “made their decision” and they would not budge. This despite there being little to differentiate the two from one another other than by experience and competence. Backing Collins-Bellamy was more about embellishing Mayor Mike Spano’s Democratic “bona fides” than anything else. That is because there are many in Westchester County and even in New York State who do not regard Mike Spano a Democrat, even though he changed party affiliation years ago.

Future election results will evolve under the watchful eyes of an ever more astute electorate who will clamor to be served rather than simply placated by aspiring concepts that are simply deficient in changing the electorate’s prospects for the better.