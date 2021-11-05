The Growing List of Candidates is Beginning to Rattle Some Contenders

YONKERS, NY — The most recent individual to throw her hat into the ring for New York State Attorney General was NYS Senator Shelley Mayer on November 3, 2021. Reports advise Ms. Mayer is in a tizzy believing Westchester County District Attorney Miriam “Mimi” Rocah is seriously contemplating entering the contest and may usurp her chances.

Congressman Tom Suozzi is interested in the seat but has yet to announce.

Hudson Valley Congressman Sean Patrick Malone is also in the mix.

Law professor Zephyr Teachout is hoping to ride the progressive wave embodied by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Leecia Eve, a staffer to Senators Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton is contemplating her next move. The litigator is eyeing the AG seat.

Keith Wofford, a partner at the law firm Ropes & Gray in New York City is the first African-American Republican nominee for attorney general,