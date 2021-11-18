Tim Hodges Concedes to Anthony Merante in Yonkers Council District 6th Race

Final Election Results for Yonkers City Council District 6

Yonkers City Council Anthony Merante.

Tim Hodges

YONKERS, NY — November 18, 2021 — On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 BOE opened all available absentee and affidavit ballots for Yonkers 6th Council District. The absentee tally was Merante 138. Hodges 104 so Merante added 34 votes to his lead.

The final vote count Merante 3110, Hodges 2837. Merante won by 273 votes. Tim Hodges graciously called Anthony Merante last night to concede and congratulate him on the victory.

  3. Tim Hodges who had two major lines as opposed to his opponent who had one should have won this race. The Sixth District is an area were the voters lean Conserative. The incumbent was locally one of the big winners election night along with County legislator Elect Nolan. The Yonkers Republicans chances of taking back city hall in two years are within reach.

