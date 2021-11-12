Tips For Getting Started in the Stock Market

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — November 12, 2021 — Anyone can get started investing in the stock market. You don’t have to know anything about Wall Street or be wealthy or well-connected, but you need to have some basics down. The following tips can help you navigate your way as a beginning investor.

Decide on Your Involvement

There is a whole gamut of just how involved you can be in your investing and how you go about it. At one end, you can be almost entirely hands-off, allowing a robo-advisor or a broker to do the job for you. At the other end, you can be a day trader, someone who makes high-risk investing a full-time career. You could also be somewhere in the middle, taking on the creation of your own portfolio once you’ve learned more about the market.

Day Trading

For some people, the idea of becoming a day trader holds a huge amount of glamour. Maybe you imagine getting rich in a fast-paced atmosphere of buying and selling. The good news is that you no longer have to have a job with a big brokerage firm to do it. Thanks to the Internet, nearly anyone can work as a day trader, but you will have to know what you’re doing to be successful.

One way to get your feet wet is with penny stocks. You can review a guide that will help you figure out the best penny stocks you should keep watching to utilize for day trading. However, if you’re going to get more serious about it, you’ll need to learn a lot about the market and have some money set aside that you can afford to lose. This is not just because day trading is risky but because if you are not worried about the money, you are better positioned to make intelligent decisions.

Robo-Advisors, Brokers, and 401(k)s

You can still go to a full-service brokerage in person and have them manage your stocks for you, but these days, most people do their investing online, using apps and websites. This can be a great way to learn more about the market. While there are minimum investments in some cases, you may be able to start with less than $100. In addition, many people do not think about their 401(k) when they consider investing in the stock market, but most offer some stocks as an option. If you want to make the most of your retirement you need to know ahead of time how much money you will have to save to make that happen.

Points to Remember

There are a few rules of thumb you should keep in mind. First, unless you are planning on day trading or becoming very familiar with the market, it is generally not a good idea to track your stocks closely and worry about whether they are up or down. Over time, intelligent investments generally increase in value even if there are peaks and valleys in the short term. You can invest in more volatile companies, but make sure you know more about the ins and outs of what you’re doing before you put a lot of money into them. Diversifying across industries and risk factors is usually a good strategy.