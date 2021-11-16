Two Coast Guard Cutters, Helicopter Crew Aid Florida Yacht Current Sea in Mona Passage Waters Near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Coast Guard surface and air units combined efforts to save the 95-foot motor yacht Current Sea from sinking Monday in the Mona Passage, approximately 26 nautical miles west of Rincon, Puerto Rico.

Two men and a woman, U.S. Citizens, the captain and crew f the Fort Lauderdale homeported yacht. The vessel’s bow sustained damage when the anchor reportedly came loose and punctured two holes in the forward hull causing flooding inside the bilge area.

“Thanks to the impressive skills and coordination of the Winslow Griesser, Richard Dixon, Air Station Borinquen, and Sector San Juan crews and personnel involved in this case, the motor yacht Current Sea was able to safely make port with no personnel injuries or further equipment damage,” said Lt. Benjamin Williamsz, Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser commanding officer. “This case highlights the many hazards of any ocean voyage, and the important work that the Coast Guard does every day to save lives and property.”

Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan received a mayday call at 8:54 a.m. Monday from the Captain of the motor Yacht Current Sea reporting that the vessel was taking water and the bow was riding low in the water. Watchstanders directed the launch of a MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen and diverted the Coast Guard Cutters Winslow Griesser and Richard Dixon to provide rescue assistance.

Once on scene, the MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew lowered their rescue swimmer and a P-6 dewatering pump to the yacht to control the flooding. Shortly thereafter, the cutter Winslow Griesser arrived on scene and deployed a two-man team with a second P-6 dewatering pump which helped stabilize the vessel and reduce flooding from more than three-feet to approximately one-foot of water. Two Current Sea crewmembers where transferred for their safety to the yacht’s 35-foot tender that was in tow, while the vessel Captain remained onboard with the Winslow Griesser team dewatering the vessel. After four hours of working on the flooding, the Winslow Griesser team was able to plug and patch the holes and dewater the space. The cutter Richard Dixon then relieved the cutter Winslow Griesser and escorted the Current Sea to safe harbor in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

