Preface: Many issues captivate our hearts and minds. We are informed by our spouse, our children, friends, teachers, colleagues, media, and the intelligentsia. Bill T., a Yonkersite, suggested that the Yonkers Tribune present issues that impact Yonkersites and to which they may wish to opine. His suggestion, and those of others who have a suggestion regarding a specific subject, are requested to direct the subject(s) that interests them to the editor. That issues may often be contentious is a given. In order that there will be a flow of ideas, please note that any comment that is in any way unrelated to the subject will be expunged, despite the fact that such tactics in prior times been permitted to stand. Should the topic be worthy of your comment, please explain it. One word or two won’t cut it. Explain yourselves or don’t bother. We will endeavour to bring topics of every milieu for your input. Suggestions welocomed! Kindly, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/ Editor Hezi Aris (WHYTeditor@gmail.com).
Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of “Stokely: A Life” and “The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.”
AUSTIN, TX — November 20, 2021 — Despite last year’s demonstrations supporting racial justice and substantive efforts at political reform, the system that devalues Black lives remains largely — and powerfully — intact.
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old on trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, for shooting three people and killing two of them, represents the epitome of White privilege in America run amok. Rittenhouse, who has pleaded not guilty to six charges including reckless homicide, intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide, cried during emotional testimony on Wednesday. Anyone watching the proceedings who was unfamiliar with the events that led to this trial would be forgiven for assuming that Rittenhouse was the victim of an unspeakable crime rather than being its accused perpetrator.
His protracted sobs — and people’s telling reactions to them — spoke volumes about the moment America now finds itself in. Whether or not Rittenhouse is convicted, the perspective he represents — galvanized by the anger, fear and prejudice of White Americans — has already achieved its ends: normalizing a kind of racial privilege exposed, but far from extinguished, in the wake of George Floyd’s murder last year.
During racial justice demonstrations in Kenosha in the summer of 2020 that were sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse allegedly crossed state lines, driving from his hometown of Antioch, Illinois, and later arming himself with an AR-15 style rifle. Yet Rittenhouse tried to tell a different story with his tears on the stand, portraying himself as a non-aggressor, saying that he felt in fear of his life as he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and shot and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27.
The baby-faced vigilante has become a hero to many among the far right-wing political establishment, who have hailed him as a paragon of virtue brave enough to stand up to the sinister forces of the Black Lives Matter movement. The circumstances of his trial reflect the way in which race shapes America’s unequal criminal justice system.
Rittenhouse, even after police were alerted to an active shooter being on the scene, was never arrested and turned himself in, accompanied by his mother. Amazingly, Rittenhouse was released on a $2 million bail, money raised by right wing supporters. He was seen photographed with actor Rick Schroeder shortly after being released — who told the New York Post that he was “infuriated” and “Kyle’s life [was] being destroyed.”
The insistence among many on seeing Rittenhouse — a teenager with a fearsome weapon — as a sympathetic figure and not a menacing one stands in stark contrast to the stories of a number of young Black men and boys, especially those perceived (fatally) by others to be threats. For example, 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was gunned down by George Zimmerman in 2012. Zimmerman’s acquittal helped inspire the creation of the #blacklivesmatter hashtag that grew into a global movement. In 2014, Cleveland police officers shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was Black and in possession of a toy gun; police described him on the radio as “maybe 20” and said they were afraid for their lives.
He shot them dead, but judge won’t let them be called ‘victims’
Early on in the trial, Judge Bruce E. Schroeder ruled that prosecutors could not refer to Rosenbaum, Huber and Grosskreutz as “victims,” but Rittenhouse could refer to the men he shot as “looters” and “rioters” (each words with a loaded racial history) if he could show evidence they were those things (even though two of them are dead and one has never been charged with a crime for any behavior associated with the protest). Over the course of Rittenhouse’s trial, Schroeder, who some legal experts consider to be sympathetic to the defendant, and the prosecutor have sparred further over legal procedures, and clashed during the prosecution’s cross-examination of Rittenhouse.
The Rittenhouse case is also unfolding at the same time as Gregory and Travis McMichael and William Bryan are on trial in Brunswick, Georgia, for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery last year. These three White men have pleaded not guilty (the defense contends Travis McMichael shot Arbery in self-defense) and claim to have tried to make a citizen’s arrest of Arbery as he was out jogging.
On Tuesday, a detective testified that Gregory McMichael told him he never saw Arbery commit a crime — even though a reasonable suspicion of one is a necessary component for a citizen’s arrest to be lawful. Another police officer who interviewed McMichael after the shooting testified that he never mentioned a citizen’s arrest.
While these trials are ongoing, what’s clear is that Arbery and many other Black Americans never received the grace or benefit of the doubt afforded to Rittenhouse who — despite being armed with a military-style weapon — was pepper-sprayed and let go by Kenosha Police. These systemic failures were further crystallized during the jury selection in Georgia: Gregory and Travis McMichael and Bryan are being judged by a jury whose composition has scholars and law experts making comparisons to the Jim Crow era.
Prosecutors objected to the defense’s move to strike Black potential jurors; although Judge Timothy Walmsley acknowledged the appearance of “intentional discrimination in the panel,” he ruled to seat the jury with 11 White members and 1 Black member because the defense made race-neutral arguments for striking the Black potential jurors.
We live in a society where a Black man can be allegedly killed for jogging in the “wrong” part of Georgia and the White men charged in his murder face a nearly all-White jury, while a White teen armed for war can be hailed by many as a hero.
This staggering treatment sends a toxic message to the criminal justice system, social movements trying to change that system and the entire nation. That message fuels the delusions behind the January 6 assault on the US Capitol. It is an inherent threat to our democracy. The actions of White vigilantes, whether in downtown Kenosha, Wisconsin or at the nation’s capital, have been reimagined in conservative far-right mediascapes as courageous, civic-minded patriotism.
“I defended myself,” Rittenhouse claimed during his testimony. If the jury believes these words, Rittenhouse will likely go free. His defense team has also made a motion for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning he couldn’t be retried.
If any of that happens, it will be to America’s enduring shame.
First published by CNN on November 12, 2021
“This verdict is disgusting and it sends a horrible message to this country. Where is the justice in this?” Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote. “We can’t let this go. We need stronger laws to stop violent extremism from within our own nation. Now is the time.”
This verdict is disgusting and it sends a horrible message to this country.
Where is the justice in this?
We can’t let this go. We need stronger laws to stop violent extremism from within our own nation.
Kyle Rittenhouse used an assault weapon to kill two people. This is not justice.
If there was any question about why we need strong gun safety laws, this is your answer. This should never have been allowed to happen in the first place.
We have a lot of work to do.
Yesterday, a jury in Kenosha failed to convict Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges in his murder trial. Rittenhouse traveled from Illinois to Wisconsin, and — with an AR-15-style rifle — murdered two people and shot another who were peacefully protesting at a Black Lives Matter protest last summer after Jacob Blake was shot by police.
And yesterday, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges.
Shameful doesn’t even begin to cover it, and describing the verdict as heartbreaking is only scratching the surface.
My thoughts are with the Blake family, the family and loved ones of those whose lives were stolen, and our communities who continue to face trauma day in and day out. I’m holding everyone impacted in my heart.
Hezi, I hope you’ll join me in channeling the anger and heartbreak we all feel in this moment/
What we witnessed yesterday is a part of a system functioning as designed and protecting those it was designed for. Debilitating and unsurprising moments like this define our justice system and bankrupt our ability to trust democracy.
Racism and white supremacy remain the bedrock of our “justice” system. This is why Black and brown people don’t trust our systems. This is why they don’t trust America all together, and until we can completely dismantle our systems and have the courage to implement something that reflects every person who calls America home — we will not progress.
At this moment, Hezi, we may feel broken. But we are resilient, and our struggle for accountability, justice, and healing continues.
Peace and love,
Congressman Jamaal Bowman (NY-District 16)
Score one for the whites.
So thankful this jury got it right. Kudos to the jury for not reaching a verdict based on politics, and the narrative the media was pushing. Kyle Rittenhouse was guilty in the court of public opinion by the likes of Joe Biden, and just about all in the mainstream media. Joe Biden even labeled Rittenhouse a “white supremacist.” In the end the wheels of justice prevailed in this case. The judicial system worked to its fullest extent. This case was very weak against Kyle Rittenhouse, and the state prosecutor should be disbarred for the way he presented that case. Blatant lies as proven by surveillance and the state witnesses. Oh and the people Kyle Rittenhouse shot in self defense were white. Since when did it become racism for a white to kill two other whites???? Sadly, the cnn msnbc pundits will bamboozle many fools into believing this case was racially motivated
“Chic”
how is this racism ,so if you broke into my house and your red brains ended up on the sidewalk I’m a racist
So Hezi, We want to talk about Andrew Coffee who killed a cop during a raid and successfully proved self defense? Or should I type up an Op-ed on this
https://www.wpbf.com/article/andrew-coffee-not-guilty-on-all-counts/38304640
” Despite last year’s demonstrations supporting racial justice “, if rioting, burning and looting are just “demonstrations” we are in far more trouble than anyone could imagine.
“Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old on trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, for shooting three people and killing two of them, represents the epitome of White privilege in America run amok”. You’re right! He should just have taken a beating like the idiot prosecutor said.
“The system that devalues Black lives remains largely — and powerfully — intact.”
“Chicago appears headed toward its highest annual homicide count since 1996, when murders totaled 796.” It seems black lives only matter when a white person is involved.
Dear Hezi,
Like you I woke up this morning exhausted by the racism that permeates the United States – in our communities and institutions. Yesterday’s verdict out of Wisconsin in the Kyle Rittenhouse case reinforces for many observers the inequality and the disparate treatment experienced by Black and white Americans, including children, in the criminal legal system. The Sentencing Project is committed to finding solutions that end violence, erase racial disparities, advance justice, and build communities where all children thrive.
Kyle Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Kyle Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz. In Wisconsin’s criminal legal system, this means he was automatically seen as an adult. Pretending he was an adult denied him access to age-appropriate interventions, like mental health counseling and opportunities for rehabilitation and restoration. In the adult system the options are solely punishment or exoneration. His age didn’t protect him from entering the adult system, but his whiteness protected him from its consequences.
Black children are more likely to be arrested, prosecuted, waived to adult court and placed in custody than white children in almost every state, and Wisconsin’s disparity is among the worst anywhere. These unjust disparities cause extreme harm to children and communities of color, including Latinx and Tribal youth.
I urge you not to forget the uneasiness or anger you feel right now about the harm this country inflicts every day on predominantly Black and Brown children. This injustice must advance our movement for justice. Demand that kids not be thrown away despite the hurt they may have caused, that all children are seen as children, that we hold the courts, media and ourselves accountable to anti-racism practices and policies, and that public resources prioritize growing healthy children.
We can’t do this alone; we need you with us to transform these broken, unfair systems. The Sentencing Project will work to make that change happen.
Amy Fettig, Esq.
Executive Director
The Sentencing Project
The system worked. Rittenhouse defended himself. No racism was involved.
“This isn’t justice, this is just racism. “Once again, our two-tiered justice system shows its ugly face. It’s sickening that a seventeen year old who killed two people is being lionized as some hero by those who are comforted by the status quo and who wield power through systems of white supremacy. What’s most concerning is that this ruling represents a frightening future – a world where white vigilantes can act with impunity, put others in danger, and then shoot to kill, while claiming self-defense from threats they caused themselves. We cannot become a country where people are encouraged to resort to violence to resolve political disputes. We cannot allow our society to fall to a place where we see Kyle Rittenhouse copycats – be it in the streets or in the halls of power. “I extend my deepest condolences to – yes – the victims of Kyle Rittenhouse and their families. And let us keep up the fight for them and all Americans who, no matter their skin color, or religion, or beliefs, deserve full justice under the law.”
Local 32 BJ President Kyle Bragg
A white man kills two white aggressors. There is no racism to see here.
Lt M. Byrd who is Black kills an unarmed Ashili Babbitt who was a 35 year old White female and no charges were ever filed against him-Black male kills a White female and there is no sense of injustice from the left and its Black racists.
Never one word from you on black on black crime. Go back and sit with Al.