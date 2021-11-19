Yonkers Industrial Development Agency Public Notice Regarding River Tides Yonkers

Public Notice

CITY of YONKERS

 Industrial Development Agency

PUBLIC HEARING

Will be held on:

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

For the following:

River Tides Yonkers

at 3:00 p.m.

 

Hearing will be held:

Yonkers IDA Office

Conference Room – 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200

Yonkers, New York 10701

 

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

 

Please visit: www.yonkersida.com for notices

 

Link to Notice:

River Tides LLC

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/River-Tides-LLC-Public-Hearing-Notice.pdf

# # #

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701

Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650

www.yonkersida.com