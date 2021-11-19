Yonkers Industrial Development Agency Public Notice Regarding River Tides Yonkers

Public Notice
CITY of YONKERS
Industrial Development Agency
PUBLIC HEARING
Will be held on:
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
For the following:
River Tides Yonkers
at 3:00 p.m.
Hearing will be held:
Yonkers IDA Office
Conference Room – 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200
Yonkers, New York 10701
For assistance please contact 914-509-8651
Please visit: www.yonkersida.com for notices
Link to Notice:
River Tides LLC
https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/River-Tides-LLC-Public-Hearing-Notice.pdf
# # #
SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701
Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650