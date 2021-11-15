Yonkers Police Arrest and Charge 15-year-old Gang Member with Attempted Murder

Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and interviewed subjects and witnesses, recovered surveillance video, and processed forensic and ballistic evidence. Within hours investigators were able to trace the victim’s movements back to where the shooting incident occurred, in the parking lot of the White Castle restaurant at 257 South Broadway. Investigation yielded that the victim, a 20-year-old resident of Yonkers, had driven to White Castle to meet several individuals in a marijuana transaction. One of the individuals, now suspect, allegedly displayed a 9mm handgun and attempted to rob the victim of all his property, including his money, drugs, cell phone, and car; the suspect then fired at least two gunshots at the victim, striking him in the torso. The suspect then fled on foot and the victim was able to drive himself to the hospital. No other parties reported being injured, and no proceeds were actually taken from the victim.

Over the next several days detectives continued to follow-up leads, review surveillance video, and interview the victim and witnesses. Investigators were able to identify the gunman as a 15-year-old male member of the local Mak Balla Blood street gang; he was located by Major Case Unit and Gang Unit detectives on November 9th and placed into custody without incident. The juvenile suspect is known to investigators as he was previously arrested, charged, and convicted of multiple shooting incidents when he was only 13 years old.

The juvenile suspect was processed at the Community Affairs Division and charged with Attempted Murder 2, a Class A-I Violent Felony in the New York State Penal Law; and Assault 1, a Class B Violent Felony in the New York State Penal Law. He was remanded to a juvenile detention facility pending his next court appearance. Due to his age, he is classified as a juvenile offender and his identity is being withheld from public disclosure. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Additional information may be released as it becomes available.

NOTE: Booking charges are merely accusations and the defendant(s) are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

###

SOURCE: Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos | Communications Director | Yonkers Police Police Commissioner John Mueller | Yonkers Police Department