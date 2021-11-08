Yonkers Police Department: Operation Clean Plate — Paper License Plate Enforcement

YONKERS, NY – November 8, 2021 — Last night members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Police Department conducted Operation Clean Plate, targeting improperly registered vehicles with expired, unlawful, or fake paper license plates throughout The City of Yonkers. Over 50 vehicles were impounded and dozens of summonses issued. Combined, many of these vehicles owe tens of thousands of dollars in parking and traffic camera fines, and are also the source of quality-of-life complaints including aggressive driving, noise pollution, and parking violations. Your local police will continue targeted enforcement for the foreseeable future to abate these issues.
Special thanks to the overwhelming majority of the public who take the time to do things the right way, wait on line at the DMV, fill out forms, pay registration fees and taxes, etc. and for supporting the Yonkers Police!
SOURCE: Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos |
Yonkers Police Headquarters Communications Officer | 104 South Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701
50 down only about 10,000. to go the police are to blame for letting this scam go on to0 long.
Too lazy to0 much paperwork.
Good luck finding parking for your legal cars in Yonkers.
There are 29 phony plate cars last count just on my street .
Have complained to YPD. They dont care.
I agree. One day my neighbor has paper Jersey plates and the next day it’s Connecticut plates and two days later it’s back to the Jersey plates. The problem is you need to hire more Parking Violation people just to drive around and check and even those people only work days.
It’s good to hear Yonkers PD cracking down on phone registrations at phony plates on vehicles the lack of parking spaces improperly parked cars is nothing but a headache to say the least. Thumbs up to that Yonkers PD for impounding and taking in cars with phony plates no registrations and improperly parked .