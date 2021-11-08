Yonkers Police Department: Operation Clean Plate — Paper License Plate Enforcement

YONKERS, NY – November 8, 2021 — Last night members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Police Department conducted Operation Clean Plate, targeting improperly registered vehicles with expired, unlawful, or fake paper license plates throughout The City of Yonkers. Over 50 vehicles were impounded and dozens of summonses issued. Combined, many of these vehicles owe tens of thousands of dollars in parking and traffic camera fines, and are also the source of quality-of-life complaints including aggressive driving, noise pollution, and parking violations. Your local police will continue targeted enforcement for the foreseeable future to abate these issues.

Special thanks to the overwhelming majority of the public who take the time to do things the right way, wait on line at the DMV, fill out forms, pay registration fees and taxes, etc. and for supporting the Yonkers Police!

SOURCE: Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos |

Yonkers Police Headquarters Communications Officer | 104 South Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701