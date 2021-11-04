Yonkers Police Investigate Shipman Avenue Double Homicide; Suspect Arrested

YONKERS, NY — November 3, 2021 — On Monday, November 1st, 2021, at approximately 4:30 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to 68 Shipman Avenue to conduct a welfare check of the residents at the request of a concerned third party: a mother and daughter who live at location were not heard from in several days. Responding officers were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home and forced entry. Within the home officers discovered the lifeless bodies of two females, both having died from apparent multiple stab wounds. Officers cordoned off the scene and initiated a criminal investigation.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and canvassed for subjects and witnesses, recovered surveillance video, and processed forensic evidence. Within hours Detectives identified a person of interest, and in collaboration with local, state, and Federal authorities, tracked him to the area of the Arizona, Mexico international border. Working together with prosecutors from the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, investigators developed information and probable cause to charge that person of interest with felony crimes. Murder charges and an arrest warrant were filed against Luis Gabriel RAMOS, a 27-year-old resident of Saw Mill River Road this City. Investigation yielded that RAMOS was known to the victims and allegedly stabbed them to death the weekend prior, sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning. RAMOS then fled the area to the southwest United States to allegedly escape capture; he was apprehended by the FBI Phoenix Fugitive Task Force in the unincorporated community of Salome, Arizona Tuesday evening without incident.

Mayor Mike Spano stated, “In just over 24 hours, our men and women in the Yonkers Police Department identified and apprehended the individual responsible for committing a heinous act of violence. The swift action taken by the Yonkers Police sends a powerful message that those who seek to commit a crime in our city will be caught and will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. My thoughts continue to be with the family and loved ones of those involved in this isolated incident.”

Commissioner John J. Mueller stated, “Phenomenal work by everyone involved to get Ramos into custody in short order. I want to thank our police officers, detectives, and supervisors; and our law enforcement partners in the Westchester County DA’s Office, FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and Phoenix Fugitive Task Force, and the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. We only hope that this arrest brings some degree of respite to the victims’ families and communities of Yonkers.”

RAMOS is awaiting extradition to the State of New York where he will be arraigned on two counts of Murder 2, a Class A-I Violent Felony in the New York State Penal Law. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Additional information may be released as it becomes available.

The victims are identified as Isabella Triano, 70-years-old, and Trisha Miller, 38-years-old, both residents of Shipman Avenue this City. Triano was also an employee of the Yonkers Public Schools system and worked at Saunders Trades & Technical High School. The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the victims.

NOTE: Booking charges are merely accusations and the defendant(s) are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos | Yonkers Police Department Spokesperson