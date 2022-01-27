2022 Hyundai Sonata Limited Automotive Review by Driving Me Crazy Duo John and Laurie Wiles

PINEHURST, NC — January 26, 2022 — I forget how much we like Hyundai’s until we go without one for a while. This week we had the 2022 Sonata Limited, a really cool looking sedan as the picture above shows.

I will tell you all about the smooth ride, horsepower, safety, and the all-inclusive pricing, but I am going to skip to the amazing price first. The Sonata starts at, drum roll please, $24,350, and can get up to 38 mpg, and have up to 290 HP (not for $25K, but you gotta start somewhere). Our Sonata Limited was fully loaded with only the paint and floor mats as extras (don’t ask me. I don’t understand the floor mat thing), and its cost – $34,100. You need to read that again. Starts at $24K and with everything included is $34K on the Limited.

From ‘everybody with a job can afford one’ to ‘almost anybody with a job can afford one’ is not a big step.

And, so you can see for yourself what I am writing about, go to https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/vehicles/sonata and scroll through the information, and pictures, and videos.

Okay, let’s talk cars and not price.

These are standard features on the Sonata, and I want to comment on the engine –

Power Train Technology includes the Smartstream 1.6L Turbo Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) engine 4-cylinder. This engine generates 160 HP and 195 ft. lbs. of Torque, Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD, which is the Worlds 1st CVVD Engine Technology – Improving Fuel Efficiency Performance while Reducing Emissions), 8-speed Automatic Transmission with ShiftTronic (Smooth), paddle shifters (you hot rod, you), and Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco, Sport).

If you follow this column at all, you know I am not a fan of 4-cylinder engines in mid-sized cars. Such is the case here. The Hyundai N Line model of the Sonata has a 2.5L 4 cylinder that generates 290 HP. I think that is a better idea. While the mileage on the 2.5L engine is down – 27 mpg, it would make sense that there is more power in acceleration, passing, and other situations. While driving the Sonata on grades, I just felt like the car struggled. It seemed to ‘lug’ (an old word from my young days), but those of you who ever drove a straight shift know the feeling you get, and the sound the car, makes when you try to start out in 3rd gear, or even 2nd, and the car struggles to make it happen for you. It was almost liked the car wanted to respond, but couldn’t, turbo or no – since the turbo only kicks in when you accelerate. Long interstate drives and up to speed – no problem. If you are looking for a ‘value’ in sedans, with lots of perks, drive the Limited and the N Line and let me know your thoughts.

Back to the wonderful Sonata standard features – Smart Cruise Control with Stop/Start Technology, Electronic Parking Brake with Automatic Vehicle Hold, (I got a chance to find out about this. With all the snow around here recently, I decided to move the car from the carport to the parking area. I jumped in, started it up, and put it in Reverse. Nope, not moving. I thought it was the cold or freezing rain on the brakes, but a glance at the dashboard told me “Fasten Seat Belt to Release Brake”. I actually thought that was pretty cool.), Panoramic Sunroof (not in this weather), Leather Heated and Ventilated Front Seats (wonderful), Heated Steering Wheel (a necessity), Power Front Seats with Integrated Memory; Bose Premium Audio with 12 speakers, 12.3” Color LCD Cluster with Custom Settings, 10.25” Touchscreen Navigation System, and more.

Advance Safety Equipment, also Standard – Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (automatic braking), Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (automatic braking), Forward Collison Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection (automatic braking), Surround View Monitor with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Smart Parking Assist (lets you move the car forward or backward outside the car with the smart key), and Blind View Monitor (turn on the signal and a camera shows you a rearward view of that side of the car.

Now you see why having to pay for car mats is such a mystery.

Looking for a sharp, comfortable, quiet, smooth riding sedan with all the bells and whistle for under $35K, give the 2022 Hyundai Sonata a really good look.

