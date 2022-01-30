Political Analysis

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — January 30, 2022 —A good campaign message should for sure be short and simple. But there is more to it. If you look at political campaign ads and other materials, they are often conceptually the same. The candidates all seem to be saying, “Look at how great I am.” I regularly notice this when I work in countries where I don’t understand the local language. By simply looking at the visuals and by listening to the voice over, I can feel that somebody is trying to sell me something.

The entire point about message development is to focus on the voters and to tell them what’s in it for them. Now, in every campaign, there is talk about slogans, issues and messages. Few campaigns communicate a message the way I learned it many years ago from my professor at the Graduate School of Political Management in Washington D.C., Dr. Ronald Faucheux, and have applied it ever since: the message is a coherent reason and narrative why voters should vote for your side and not one of the other sides. In that sense, a good message is more than a slogan, yet less than a party platform. It’s the application of the party program or platform to the current situation, given the political demand of the time, your strengths and weaknesses and your opponent(s) strengths and weaknesses. A good message is also more than a mission statement – there has to be urgency. Why vote for my side this time?

According to Faucheux, and I agree, a winning campaign message should be:

Short (because people have other worries)

Simple (the least educated voter should understand it)

Relevant to people’s daily concerns (not ideological theory)

Believable (this is a big challenge in developing countries!)

Show contrast between your side and your opponent(s) (in a way that is favorable to you)

A coherent narrative

Written down in a campaign plan

Tested (meaning through public opinion research)

Be repeated over and over again (use pictures to communicate the message)

Fully communicated (again, public opinion research should be used to check and track that)

How many of those criteria do you see being met in election campaigns in your country?

Dr. Louis Perron is a political scientist, consultant and TEDx speaker based in Switzerland. During the past years, he has won dozens of election and referendum campaigns in various countries.

(C) 2022, Louis Perron.