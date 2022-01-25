Alicia Wiedemann, Tarrytown, Westchester County Based Ad Agency Partner on Building Successful Client Relationships in 2022 and Advice for Women Business Leaders

TARRYTOWN, NY — January 25, 2022 — The pandemic has accelerated a fundamental shift in the way marketers and clients work together, with a growing disengagement in consumers’ online behavior forcing brands to look for agency partners that can provide innovative customer-first strategies.

2022 has arrived. What strategies can businesses use to attract new clients and keep current ones, while also ensuring their employees stay engaged?

Alicia Wiedemann, based in Tarrytown, NY, is Head of Client Strategy at ad agency Summer Friday. “Her extensive experience in brand development and innovative approach to client services have attracted the attention of massive brands like E*TRADE, Adobe, Chase, Discover, PayPal, Sony, P&G, Thomson Reuters, and Pfizer. Wiedemann co-founded Summer Friday in April 2020 (at the peak of the pandemic); the agency hasn’t lost a single client and has expanded business on every level,” advised Eric Katzman, Senior Media Strategist.

Wiedemann can share her experience starting and running a successful business during a pandemic, including how her philosophy of putting employee well-being and company culture over profits has led to success with both employees and clients. We attempt to touch on a few issues:

● Cultural Coordination: As opposed to new clients and projects being handed down from up top, Summer Friday collectively (30 employees) decides which clients will make a good fit. If anyone is uncomfortable, they don’t move forward.

● Partnership Over Profits: In 2020, 40 percent of brand marketers considered new agencies after many performed poorly. Wiedemann will dissect the relationship tactics that led to partnering with Fortune 100 clients at the peak of the pandemic.

● Setting, Meeting, & Exceeding Expectations: A failure among big agencies is not meeting client deliverables. Wiedemann talks about setting performance metrics, effectively communicating workflow processes, and most importantly, maintaining trust.

● Advice for Women in Leadership: How women entrepreneurs and business leaders can find their voice, especially in male-dominated industries.