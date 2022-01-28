WEST HARTFORD, CT — January 28, 2022 — Bet you didn’t know: West Hartford, Connecticut has been named by Travel & Leisure Magazine to be one of “America’s coolest suburbs.” Located midway between Boston and New York City, this destination is easily reached for a quick weekend get-away – and the perfect vantage point from which to explore the Capital Region and all that it has to offer including the spectacular Delamar West Hartford Hotel.

A destination unto itself, the hotel has much to offer from, it’s aesthetically inspired interior space to a full-service spa offering treatments with a focus on wellness. Artisan, the hotel’s highly-acclaimed farm-fresh restaurant, offers exquisite New England-inspired cuisine with a European flair, and Executive Chef Frederic Kieffer keeps his own on-site garden where he grows a variety of produce used in his seasonal menus.

Upon check-in, a welcoming a glass of bubbly. The marble lobby is impressive, a veritable feast for the eyes with an elegant spiral staircase, extraordinary artwork, a quirky Fortune Cookie Bench made of quarters, funky cowhide chairs, and a 1931 art deco, glass-and-chrome Bluthner grand piano. Altogether, the atmosphere imparts a sense of comfort and well-being; you know you’re in for a serene and very special experience. The hotel’s 114 guest rooms and suites, several with terraces, mix classical with a contemporary vibe. The colors are soothing, the bedding sumptuous, and the Bulgari bath products lend a nice, luxe touch.

Delamar has a plethora of elegant spaces for weddings, cocktail receptions, and other large-scale social events. The Mystic Ballroom offers floor to ceiling windows and access to a lushly landscaped lawn highlighted by a large outdoor fireplace. All catering is provided by Artisan Restaurant and menus can be customized for dietary and religious restrictions. The hotel features over 5,000 square feet of meeting space, ideal for corporate meetings and retreats.

Founder and owner of the Delamar, Charles Mallory’s passion for historic preservation, art and design has set the stage for a guest experience unlike any other. This property’s signature aesthetic raises hospitality to an art form – a virtual haven with something to offer everyone. A fine time to dispel some of those dreary winter doldrums and laze in the lap of luxury for a few days, the Delamar West Hartford awaits!

If You Go:

Delamar West Hartford

www.delamar.com