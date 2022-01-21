Benefits of Enrolling in CDPAP in Buffalo, New York

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — January 21, 2022 — CDPAP, or Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program, is a state-recognized Medicaid program in Buffalo, New York, to assist people who are medically unfit to perform their daily tasks.

CDPAP in Buffalo is providing relief to people who need someone around them.

By enrolling in CDPAP, people can get caregivers who will get paid for taking care of the patient’s medical or non-medical needs.

Timely injections, medications, oxygen drips, and food are some of the biggest concerns that worry patients.

But, with the CDPAP program, patients will always have someone watching their backs. Let us take you through some of the other benefits of this program:

1. Caregivers Get Paid

Money is everybody’s necessity. Even to give care, an assistant needs funds.

And that is where a fiscal intermediary comes in. Companies like Freedom Care are directly involved in the process.

After enrolling in the CDPAP through them, a caregiver will get paid for household chores (something you would do for your loved ones for free). When you get paid to take care of a family member with a disability, you will feel empowered to give your best.

2. Caregivers Are Trained

Caregiving is not an easy task. One needs to have basic medical knowledge for it.

And, Freedom Care knows that. They train your caregiver in giving medical assistance such as administering injections, medication, and cannula.

But, taking complete care of someone can still take a toll on the caregiver. They can experience burnout.

At Freedom Care, they are taught about self-care and safety. Moreover, certain diseases can be contagious. They can be equally fatal for the caregiver as they are for the patient.

So, before assigning the patient’s service, a caregiver, family member or not, has to undergo a mandatory training session.

3. You Are Free to Choose Your Caregiver.

Some people don’t prefer outsiders to stay in their house, such people are quite skeptical about hiring unfamiliar caretakers.

Well, the good part is that other than your spouse, anybody can be your caretaker.

Since you stay with your spouse, they cannot be considered a caretaker for you.

You can choose your child (who must be above 21 years of age) to be your caretaker.

You’ll have two benefits here:

They’re your children, they would anyway stay by your side when you need them and, b) They will get paid for what they do, helping them monetarily.

4. Caregivers Can Stay With You.

If you are comfortable, caregivers can stay back with you at your home.

With their presence 24×7, you can always have someone taking care of your meds, food, and other requirements.

The caregiver can also take care of the cleanliness and hygiene, ensuring that you stay in clean surroundings.

Moreover, you will have a person to talk to all the time. You can share your thoughts and experiences with them.

Final Thoughts

CDPAP is a state-governed program powered by fiscal intermediaries. It is a blessing for patients suffering from major ailments like paralysis that require 24×7 care.

CDPAP is a great way to make a patient’s life easier.

Patients always have a person around them taking care of their meds, injections, food, and household chores.

The best part about this program is that caregivers get paid for their service. They can easily pay their bills back home, even while staying at the patient’s residence (with their consent, of course).

There is no better way to give elderly the due time and care they deserve. Enroll yourself in the CDPAP program today and get paid for taking care of your parents full-time.