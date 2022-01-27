FLOWER MOUND, TX — January 9, 2022 — It’s really mind-boggling to hear about the huge increases in crime, especially homicide, while elected officials continue to deter cops from doing the job of preventing crime and arresting lawbreakers. Perhaps, if those elected officials were to try walking the crime-ridden streets of the cities where cops have been restrained, they’d have personal experiences to guide their actions. It’s like the old saying, “A conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged.” But that’s not going to happen because those officials live in safe areas, from which they don’t dare stray, unless they have a cadre of bodyguards with them. These days, the only people who feel safe on the streets are the thugs. They can stalk their prey, day or night, without fear of “law-enforcement” because the term has become laughable.

In some high-crime cities the district attorneys are abetting the criminals by telling them they won’t be prosecuted for many serious crimes. How are they any better than the muggers, rapists and killers who prey upon the unwary public? When cops are intimidated and DAs are unwilling to prosecute, it’s an invitation to every violent creature that they own the streets. Moreover, the frequency of home invasion robberies is growing, which means, even if you stay off the street, you’re not safe. If you’re reading this and feel thankful that it hasn’t happened to you, it’s only because your turn hasn’t come yet. With crime stats showing incredible increases, it’s only a matter of time before you’ll hear that crash against your door, or bullets smashing through windows.

I’m always baffled by the lack of vociferous outrage from residents of those dangerous areas. Although there are some people calling for more police patrols, I believe most are afraid that their support will put them in more jeopardy with the local lowlifes. However, I feel certain that if they had their druthers, they’d welcome a lot more police presence in their orbit. I’ll go even further to say that they’d feel much safer if the image of the “tough cop” reappeared on the streets. As a former cop in NYC, I was infuriated when I saw the video a couple of years ago that showed street punks pouring buckets of water over the heads of officers who responded to a 911 call. I can honestly say that such an incident could not have occurred when I worked those areas. The officers who accepted such humiliating treatment should have turned in their badges immediately!

Maybe it’s difficult for people to realize this, but cops are only effective against criminal behavior if the criminals are afraid of them. On the other hand, if the bad guys have no fear of the good guys, you, the average citizen, will soon pay a heavy price. Consider a scenario in which you are walking along a street with your family, and you notice a few seedy-looking characters coming toward you. You’re very likely to become fearful, especially if they’re black. To quote a famous civil rights icon: “There is nothing more painful to me at this stage in my life than to walk down the street and hear footsteps… then turn around and see somebody white and feel relieved.” – Jesse Jackson.

In such a situation the sight of a police car cruising in your direction would be your fondest wish. The appearance of that marked unit may have just saved your life because those who might have planned to harm you, were forced to make other plans. Conversely, suppose the police have been neutralized by bad publicity from leftwing propagandists. Not only would the potential mugger have no fear of the patrol car occupants, but those occupants might decide to look the other way, rather than take the chance of getting involved in another highly publicized race-baiting incident. Once that occurs, no one will be safe on the streets of any city!

By the way, the answer isn’t to give more public relations training to cops, or to have them attend sociology seminars. When they come out of the police academy, they already know what their job is, and, if allowed to do it, the public will get the protection they pay for with their taxes. If those who are paid to enforce the law are rendered ineffective, the taxes will still be paid, however, they will be paid for services not delivered. Notwithstanding the anti-cop rhetoric coming from brutal villains like Antifa and Black Thugs Matter, no officer goes to work looking for someone to abuse. The only people who have reasons to fear cops are those who have plans to break the law. Consequently, the public has a choice; tough cops who will face off against violent predators, or violent predators who fear no one.

Bob Weir is a veteran of 20 years with the New York Police Dept. (NYPD), ten of which were performed in plainclothes undercover assignments. Bob began a writing career about 16 years ago and had his first book published in 1999. He also became a syndicated columnist under the title “Weir Only Human.”