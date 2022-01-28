ALBANY and YONKERS, NY — January 27, 2022 — The 2022 New York State Legislative Session is under way and I am hard at work to advance the priorities you have asked me to support. One of the is combating gun violence, a serious concern given the events of the past week. I have met twice with Governor Hochul recently, on the State’s efforts to halt the rise in illegal gun violence. Given the horrible loss of life gun violence is inflicting across the country, I am pleased the The Governor’s proposed State Budget triples the financial support for the SNUG Neighborhood Violence Prevention Program. It puts people on our streets right here in Yonkers, to stop gun violence before it happens. I am also supporting additional initiatives to provide funds for community and law enforcement programs to support public safety. In addition, the New York State Assembly is currently in the midst of preparing The People’s Proposed Budget. We are currently hard at work to ensure that Yonkers receives the funding it needs to help us reshape our City’s post-pandemic future. This critical process allows Legislators an opportunity to request for additional resources for their respective constituencies. It’s why my colleagues and I in the Westchester Assembly Delegation are preparing a virtual public forum to collect testimony about budgetary requests from residents and community organizations for the 2022-23 Fiscal Year. More information on how you can participate or watch the hearing can be found herein. This week, the Legislature also undertook an effort to establish new legislative districts following the updated population count from the 2020 Census. As you may know, Yonkers is now New York State’s third-largest City, meaning that we may soon have additional representatives joining me in advocating for our area. Many of you have reached out to my office and to the Independent Redistricting Committee on specific requests pertaining to the diverse mosaic which makes up our region’s legislative districts. I applaud the work of the Committee and their steadfast commitment to transparency and fairness in listening to New Yorkers throughout this crucial process. I look forward to sharing additional information on proposed maps in the coming weeks. I am also participating in several memorial activities as we reflect on the life of Reginald LaFayette of Mount Vernon. His passing came too early in his life and we will miss him. The New York State Assembly formally honored his contributions to our community and his passing on Monday.